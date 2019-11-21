Name change reflects donors who are the lifeblood of Ipswich

DONORS who give blood might notice something different the next time they roll up their sleeves, with the Australian Red Cross Blood Service changing its name to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood.

The name change came into effect recently and represents the selfless donors who are the lifeblood of Australia.

lifeblood spokesperson Sandee Thopmson said the name change marked a new chapter for the organisation.

"For 90 years we have been the lifeblood of Australia thanks to our amazing donors, our volunteers and staff," she said.

"The name Lifeblood reflects the role we play in the Australian community now and into the future, while also celebrating our selfless donors who are the lifeblood of Australia.

"Our donors will still see the same friendly faces at the Ipswich Donor Centre when they make their generous donations."

To celebrate the rename, Mrs Thompson invited a number of community representatives from local businesses, the air force and community organisations to the Ipswich Donor Centre on Wednesday morning to brief them about the changes so they can go forward into the community to encourage others to donate.

Every blood donation made can save three lives and the blood you donate can be made into 22 different medical treatments.

People of all walks of life need blood products. Some need it to get them through a serious event in their lives, like cancer or a difficult pregnancy. Others have medical conditions which mean they need blood products regularly to stay alive or be healthy.

But your help is needed to boost blood stocks to be given to the sick. The Ipswich Donor Centre still needs to fill 153 appointments this month and is calling on the community to give the gift of life to people who need it the most.

The Ipswich Donor Centre is open Monday to Saturday and is located at Riverlink Medical Centre, Level 1, 2 Lowry St, North Ipswich.

To book an appointment, phone 13 14 95 or log onto www.lifeblood.com.au.