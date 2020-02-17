Name and shame: One driver caught twice with ice in system

A DRIVER caught twice behind the wheel in six weeks with the drug ice in his system has lost his driver’s licence for six months when he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Jesse Daniel Poulton, 26, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when he had the drug methylamphetamine in his system.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell, said Poulton was caught at New Chum on the Cunningham Highway on October 4 2019; and again when driving along Redbank Plains Road on November 18, 2019.

In the first offence police intercepted him driving a black Ford wagon. Poulton was driving a silver Holden at the time of the second charge.

His lawyer said Poulton’s work colleagues or an Uber would get him to work.

The lawyer said Poulton was the father and stepfather to six children and had relapsed back into drug use at the time. He had previously lost his licence for a dangerous driving offence.

Magistrate David Shepherd told Poulton he needed to get a grip on his behaviour to stop jeopardising his licence and employment in such a way. Poulton was disqualified for six months and fined $750.

Darren Comerford, 44, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.058) when unlicensed on December 2, 2019 in Goodna; guilty to driving unlicensed – repeat offender; and failing to take reasonable care with a used needle/syringe. Fined $1200 and licence disqualified nine months. The court heard it was his third drink-driving offence since 2016.

Samuel Joseph Oresic, 20, from the Ipswich area but now in Mackay, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a P-licence in Esk at 7.30pm on October 26, 2019. The court heard he used marijuana the day before “to relax himself” and had been about to leave for a new job in Mackay. Fined $450 and disqualified three months.

Yujin Kim, 25, from Boonah, used a Korean-speaking interpreter to plead guilty to drink driving (0.080) in Boonah on November 24 last year. Ms Kim was intercepted and tested at 1.30am, saying she’d been drinking beer. Fined $400 and disqualified one month.

James Robin Carvosso, 33, from Calamvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) when on a probationary licence in Bellbird Park on November 20, 2019. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said the P-plate driver had a relevant prior.

Norman John Samuel Sandy, 35, from Inala, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when on an L/P licence in Riverview on September 6, 2019. The court heard Sandy thought he was okay to drive and go see his family. Fined $350 and disqualified three months.

Grant Butler, 51, from Morayfield, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bundamba on December 19, 2019.

Ashwin Gerald Channan, 26, from Gailes, fined $600 and disqualified six weeks when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Goodna on November 17, last year.

Rohan John Ely, 53, from Churchill, fined $500 and licence disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Churchill on December 5, 2019.

Brandon Lorenzo Jonak-Lamvohee, 22, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving when license suspended and with a drug in his system at Bellbird Park on November 22, 2019. Fined $450 and disqualified one month.

Shayne Allen McCarthy, 23, from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P license in Raceview on November 23 last year. Disqualified three months and fined $650.

Jessie McCoombes, 28, from Leichhardt, fined $450 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Deebing Heights on December 5 last year.

Nathan Paul Tavenor, 40, from Redbank Plains, fined $750 and lost his licence for two months when he pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system in Redbank Plains on November 17, 2019.