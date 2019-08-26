NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug drivers through Ipswich court

RBT: Police are on the look out for drink and drug drivers anywhere, anytime.

RBT: Police are on the look out for drink and drug drivers anywhere, anytime. FILE

LIONEL William Stanley Foote, 30, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.069) at Yamanto on June 28. Intercepted in Jacaranda St by police Foote told the officers he had "four or five Great Northern schooners” at the tavern and driving home. Fined $350, his licence disqualified one month.

Ashley Jayde Goff, 26, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Warrego Highway at North Ipswich on June 11 while on a Provisional licence. The court heard she told police when intercepted she had smoked ice that morning. Her saliva tested positive to the drug. Disqualified four months and placed on a 12-month supervised probation order.

Paige Maree Cooke, 23, from Charlton, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Esk on June 19. "She told police she has one or two bongs every night and smoked the night before driving,” police prosecutor Jack Scott said. Her saliva tested positive to cannabis and methylamphetamine. "I'm a widow, mother of two children,” Cooke told the court. Magistrate David Shepherd told Cooke that as a mother there were better ways to spend her money and time. "Apart from anything else that muck will cause you problems,” he said. She was fined $400 and licence disqualified three months.

Craig Anthony Patterson, 42, a tradie from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.053) when on a Probationary licence at Karalee on July 20. (His reading should be zero). He told police he'd had some drinks after work with workmates. "It's the second time you have taken the punt in recent years. You should learn and don't take the punt,” magistrate David Shepherd said. "I'm a concreter, had one schooner of bourbon and a glass of water,” said Patterson. The court heard that he would lose his job but he was not eligible for a work licence because of a previous offence. "I've just got to cop it on the chin, and drink water I suppose,” said Patterson. Fined $300 and disqualified three months.

Brent Terry Williams, 48, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving when he tested positive to drugs in his system - at North Booval on January 10, and in King Edward Parade on January 26. Also sentenced on other matters he received a 12-month probation order and licence disqualified three months.

Michael James Dodds, 54, from East Ipswich, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis in Yamanto on May 30. Disqualified six months and fined $400.

Emily Dodd, 28, from Inala, was fined $1200 and her licence disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed on the Cunningham Highway at Sladevale on January 27.

Yak Makuach Jurkuch, 33, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on June 2. Fined $500 and licence disqualified five months. Issued a restricted work licence.

Wasseem Nadar, 27, from Raceview, fined $500 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Mulgowie on June 22.

Caroline Bella Pellow, 34, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on June 29. Fined $700, licence disqualified eight months but issued a restricted work licence.

Nicholas Alexander Stathis, 46, from Bundamba, fined $350 and licence disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Booval on July 14.

Jason Warwick, 47, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on July 16. Fined $700 and disqualified five months. Issued a restricted work licence.

Alfred Andrew Bartley, 33, from Thornlands, fined $600 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drink drive/attempt to put vehicle into motion at Springfield Central on July 20.

Anna Jefferson, 46, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Raceview on July 17. Fined $500 and licence disqualified three months.

Jacques Nyabenda, 52, from Redbank Plains, fined $800 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Redbank Plains on July 6.