NAME AND SHAME: 8 drink and drug drivers face court

IMPORTED beer got drink driver Karel Dekker into a spot of bother with the loss of his driver’s licence for four months.

Karel Frederik Dekker, 25, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drink driving (. 124) on March 31. Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Dekker told officers he’d been drinking six Taiwanese beers and not felt affected to drive as he was “a heavy weight drinker”. He was also a Provisional driver. Snr Const. Shelton said police had received multiple phone calls about the driver of a silver Ford just before 7pm who was alleged to have almost forced other drivers and pedestrians off the road. And Dekker said this had “likely happened but he was only driving slowly”. He tested positive with an alcohol reading of 0.124. Defence lawyer Richard Zande said his behaviour was completely out of character with Dekker having no offending history at all. “It is highly unlikely this will ever happen again,” he said. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was his manner of driving that drew the attention of people and police and it clearly was not acceptable. Dekker was fined $850 and licence disqualified 4 months.

Troy Evan Hardie, 43, from Eumundi, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when drug positive in Peak Crossing on February 15. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Benjamin Ryan Casey, 26, from Brassall, fined $650 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on March 2.

Liam Mark O’Brien, 19, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Ipswich on March 18. Disqualified 9 months and fined $1200.

Peter James Waller, 60, from Peak Crossing, fined $350 and disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peak Crossing on March 15. Waller was issued a restricted licence for work only.

Corey Peter Woltmann, 26, from Rochedale South, had a bad ending to 2019 when he was charged with serious driving offences on the last day of the year. Woltmann was sentenced to a 12 month probation order and his licence disqualified a total of 12 months when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to failing to provide breath sample, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Riverview on December 31. He received two disqualifications of 6 months each.

Tarnie Maree Collins, 29, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive and on an L/P licence in Enoggera on February 26. Fined $850 and licence disqualified.

Jake Denys Handley, 19, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Bellbird Park on March 2. Fined $300 and disqualified 1 month.

