Name and Shame: 27 drink and drug drivers front court

A WOMAN driving to a jail to visit her boyfriend was intercepted by police and tested positive to driving with the drug ice in her system. Her good intention resulted in the loss of her driver’s licence for four months.

Jade Ashley King, 25, from Pacific Pines was fined $500 and licence disqualified four months when she pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving, and driving when unlicensed – repeat offender, at Ironbark on October 18 last year. The court heard King was tested on the access road to the Borallon jail after police intercepted the red Mazda 3 she was driving at 10am. Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said King tested positive to having methylamphetamine in her system. He said King’s licence expired back in 2015 and she had not renewed it since. King told police he didn’t have anyone to drive her to the jail that day and decided to drive herself. The Mazda’s rego plates were seized for seven days. Her lawyer told the court King instructs that drugs were not a problem for King who at the time had been going to visit her partner in the jail.

In other cases John Arthur Russell, 44, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Brassall on October 24. Fined $900 and disqualified seven months.

Nicolas Paul Street, 49, from Eight Mile Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 30, 2019. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Dylan Ashley Swales, 22, from Brassall, fined $1000 and lost his licence seven months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Brassall on November 7, 2019.

Jarred Matthew Weston, 26, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank Plains on November 10, 2019. Disqualified three months and fined $500.

Glenn Heath Wilson, 49, from Beerwah, fined $1000 and licence disqualified nine months after pleading guilty to drug driving in North Booval on October 24 last year.

Steven Anthony Craze, 22, from Lowood, fined $500 and lost his licence three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Lowood on November 29, 2019.

Kesha Haku, 34, from Redbank Plains, fined $650 and disqualified three months after pleading guilty to drug driving at Redbank Plains on October 30 last year.

Reyce John Healy, 29, from Camira, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Camira on June 22, 2019. Disqualified one month and fined $500.

Christopher Allan Hunt, 36, from Washpool, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Peak Crossing on November 8, 2019. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Shannan Patrick Lawless, 42, from Greenbank, fined $900 and disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Churchill on November 6 last year.

Benjamin Greig MacDonald, 25, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on October 22 last year. Disqualified three months and fined $650.

Mitchell Terry Melrose, 28, from Moores Pocket, fined $500 and disqualified three months after pleading guilty to drink driving in Brassall on November 22.

Emily Suzanne Miller, 26, from Greenbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on October 27. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Barry Gordon Neale, 45, from Booval, fined $1800 and licence disqualified 10 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on August 10 last year.

Mason James Dower, 18, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Raceview on September 21, 2019. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Quoc Phu David Lam, 24, from Greenbank, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Raceview on November 3, 2019.

Jacob Ronald Lucas, 35, from Rosewood, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in Rosewood on November 30 last year; and failing to comply with a special hardship order. Disqualified six months and fined $750.

Kayla Maree Mutzelburg, 31, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on October 25, 2019. Fined $300 and disqualified one month.

Francis Joseph Anlezark, 36, from Willowbank, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to driving drug positive at Chewar on November 15, 2019.

Shane Vincent Belford, 51, from Wanora, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Basin Pocket on November 20, 2019. Disqualified seven months and fined $750.

Shanhan Naja Jordarn Cunneen, 28, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive at Glamorganvale on October 12, 2019. Disqualified two months and fined $350. Issue a restricted licence for work only.

Alexander Douglas Cusworth, 25, from Augustine Heights, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Augustine Heights on December 7 last year.

Kylie Anne Hawes, 37, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Redbank Plains on October 17. Disqualified three months and fined $600.

Tye Mark Cobbin, 26, from Munbilla, fined $750 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Kalbur on December 21, 2019.

Phillippe Marcel Garcia, 51, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive in Booval on November 9. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Kamahni May Robinson, 28, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to driving drug positive when on an L/P licence at Fernvale on August 21 last year. Fined $450 and disqualified three months.