NAME AND SHAME: 24 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich

24 of Ipswich's drink and drug drivers have been named and shamed.

GARY Hofmann was caught drink driving with more than twice the alcohol limit.

He cited being kicked out of his home by his landlord and an argument with a girlfriend as triggers to the offending when he faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on two charges.

Gary Hofmann, 49, from Capalaba, pleaded guilty to drink driving (.117) at Collingwood Park on August 25; and failing to provide a breath specimen. Prosecutor Carl Spargo said police were called to a disturbance at 11pm, Hofmann said he'd been kicked out by his landlord. Then at 1.40am police were called back and found Hofmann in the driver's seat - witnesses telling police they saw Hofmann park the car while he was verbally arguing with a female passenger. He failed to provide a breath sample and was taken to the police station where he showed a positive alcohol reading of .117.

Hofmann's lawyer said he drove only 100m away from a house intending to sleep in the car and alleviate any further argument with a woman. Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $750 and disqualified his licence for three months.

Daniel Bruce Hastie, 30, from Raceview, fined $200 and licence disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on August 31.

Lee Maree Hohnke, 43, from Newtown, fined $350 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ipswich on August 2.

Matthew James Hosking, 43, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Gailes on July 20. Lost his licence three months and fined $500.

Steven James Andrew Mawhinney, 33, from Gleneagle, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Carole Park on August 9. Disqualified two months and fined $250.

Gregory John Millard, 38, from Boonah, fined $550 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Boonah on August 17.

Kathryn Louise Raimona, 26, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank on July 18. Fined $200 and disqualified one month.

Zak Samuel Thomas Reed, 24, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Fernvale on June 22. Disqualified two months and fined $250. Issued a restricted work licence.

Anton Vince Owen Stephan, 18, from Thagoona, was fined $200 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a L/P licence at Rosewood on July 21.

Kevin John Townsend, 48, from Raceview, fined $550 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Raceview on August 15.

Ropeti Uisa, 25, from Spring Mountain, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 9. Disqualified six months and fined $550.

Jason Luke Wilson, 25, from One Mile, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on a Provisional licence at Yamanto on July 18. Fined $300 and licence disqualified three months.

Shaun Patrick Barton, 21, from Radford, pleaded guilty to drug driving when an unlicensed driver at Warrillview on August 4. Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said his vehicle was intercepted at 4.15pm, Barton saying he'd smoked cannabis the previous weekend. His licence had expired with Barton having a relevant offence in 2018. "Done out of stupidity," Barton told the court. Fined $350 and licence disqualified three months.

James Walter Carey, 73, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on August 25. Fined $250 and licence disqualified one month.

Renata Len Junior Royal, 26 from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving when disqualified by a court order at Redbank Plains on April 26. Fined $1500, licence disqualified two years.

Monametsi Leo Chamo, 39, from Cornubia, fined $900 and licence lost for eight months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on August 11.

Tahndra Victoria Heritage, 20, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a L/P licence in Goodna on August 17. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Sepiliano Moananu, 40, from Bundamba, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in North Booval on September 7.

Shamus Allan Robert, 33, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed in Springfield Central on July 20. Fined $800 and licence disqualified two months.

Louri Karen Strathie, 61, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bellbird Park on July 20. Lost her licence three months and fined $400.

Nicholas Patrick Baxter, 38, from Gailes, fined $600 and licence disqualified nine months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on April 4.

Paul Dennis Doyle, 44, from Flinders View, fined $900 and disqualified eight months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at East Ipswich on September 6.

Brandon Tony Gibson-Tinetti, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at East Ipswich on May 30. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Jarren Sutton Shapcott, 28, from Leichhardt, fined $600 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Camira on July 23.