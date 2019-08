NAME AND SHAME: 23 Ipswich drink and drug drivers

Lauren Ann Holloway-Williams, 31, from Muirlea pleaded guilty to drug driving without a licence in Springfield Central on August 26 last year. She was disqualified from driving for six months and placed on a probation order.

Nathan John Muller, 31, from Riverview pleaded guilty to drug driving in Riverview on June 25. He was disqualified from driving for three years and given an 18-month prison sentence. He will be eligible for parole in December.

Rodney David Penn, 40, from Laidley pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 28 in Marburg. He was fined $650 and plaed on a five-month restricted licence.

Rebbeca Louise Reidy, 44, from Sadliers Crossing pleaded guilty to drug driving on May 9 in North Booval. She was disqualified from driving for one month and placed on a probation order.

Shawn Patrick Synot, 29, from Leichhardt pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol in Lockrose on March 6. He was disqualified from driving for two years and given a six-month prison sentence.

Adam Mark Wheeler, 35, from Goodna pleaded guilty to drink driving without a licence on June 28 at Brassall. He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Paul Anthony Fields, 40, from Eastern Heights pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 6 in Ironbark. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $1000.

Connie Susan Walker, 41, from Newtown pleaded guilty to drug driving on April 18 in One Mile. She was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $1000.

Trevor Arthur Watson, 64, from Roma pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving on April 21 in Roma. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Christopher James Harch, 27, from Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving on May 2 in Ipswich. He was fined $300 and placed on a restricted licence for two months.

Solomon Misele Ma'u, 26, from Redbank Plains pleaded guilty to drink driving on June 21 in Lowood. He was placed on a four month restricted licence and fined $950.

Craig Anthony Morrow, 46, from Brassall pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on June 14. He was fined $350 and placed on a two month restricted licence.

Michael Garry Olsen, 40, from Logan Central pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ipswich on April 17. He was disqualified from driving for two months and fined $500.

Darrell William Smith, 35, from Silkstone pleaded guilty to drink driving in Booval on June 23. He was fined $750 and placed on a restricted licence for seven months.

Shannon Troy Aitken, 45, from Macleay Island pleaded guilty to drink driving in Clumber on June 26. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $350.

Ian Stewart Goebel, 37, from Camira pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor without a licence in Springfield on November 21 last year. He was disqualified from driving for two years and given a 30 month suspended sentence.

Dallas James Hill, 40, from One Mile pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on July 2. He was disqualified from driving for seven months and fined $750.

Stuart William Leach, 55, from Heathwood pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 3 in Redbank Plains. He was disqualified from driving for three months and fined $750.

Toby Christopher Norval, 44, from Barellan Point pleaded guilty to drink driving in Karalee on June 28. He was fined $700 and placed on a six month restricted licence.

Mark Steven Williams, 28, from North Ipswich pleaded guilty to drug driving on March 16 in Wallumbilla. He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Dennis William Wright, 42, from Eukey pleaded guilty to drug driving in Stanthorpe on March 10. He was fined $1800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Shane Robert Bell, 49, from Raceview pleaded guilty to drug driving on September 14 last year in Longreach. He was disqualified from driving for one month and fined $400.