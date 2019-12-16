NAME AND SHAME: 22 drivers who fronted Ipswich Court

Peter Desmond Elliot, 39, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Goodna on August 9. Fined $900 and lost his licence for seven months.

Jamie Lee Knight, 46, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Booval on October 4. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Justin Wade Kaatz, 40, from Sadliers Crossing, sentenced to a 12-month jail term with immediate parole when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL (.185); failing to provide a breath specimen; and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Dalby on August 11. His licence disqualified 12 months.

Susan Elizabeth Lumley, 47, from Boonah, disqualified three months and fined $350 when she pleaded guilty to drug driving in Boonah on August 14.

Matthew Peter Manson, 37, from North Booval, disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Bundamba on September 2.

Riley-James Quick, 20, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving on an L/P licence at Ipswich on August 25. Disqualified three months and fined $300.

Amy Nikita Shriane, 30, from Raceview, was fined $600 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Raceview on September 1.

Logan Harrison Gilchrist, 22, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on October 18. Fined $250 and disqualified two months.

Brendan David Armanasco, 33, from Hillcrest, pleaded guilty to drug driving on the Logan Motorway on August 22. Fined $350 and licence disqualified two months.

Jarred Anthony Slattery, 32, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Regency Downs on October 12. Fined $750 and disqualified six months.

Natalie Taylor, 24, from Redbank Plains, was fined $6700 and licence disqualified 27 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving and evading police in Augustine Heights on September 1.

Matthew John Kay, 29, from Ironbark, fined $500 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ironbark on October 7.

Kira Robinson, 30, from Wulkaraka, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit; driving unlicensed – demerit points; driving unlicensed – demerit points; and failing to appear in court. Prosecutor Sergeant Courtney Boss said Robinson was caught driving unlicensed on July 3 in Newstead; caught drug driving on July 19 and failed to attend court on July 29 – telling police he slept in. Magistrate Donna MacCallum Robinson $700, and licence disqualified nine months.

Donovan James Rewiti Bull, 45, from Bunburra, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Allandale on October 19. Fined $350 and disqualified two months.

Gbetuah Doe, 31, from Goodna, fined $1500 and licence lost for three months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL and with no Interlock device fitted at Redbank Plains on September 14.

Micorly Thomas Leslie Kay, 19, from Raceview, fined $600 and disqualified three months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed in Booval on September 30.

Japhet Hwago Ndayiragije, 48, from Goodna, fined $950 and licence disqualified three months after pleading guilty to drink driving at Goodna on October 3.

Frank Sammy Mills, 46, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.124) in Redbank Plains on October 3. Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw Mills step out of his Mazda car at 2.30am with a female shouting at him. Mills told officers he drank six beers and drove after an alcohol-fuelled argument. He gave an alcohol reading of 0.124. Magistrate Kurt Fowler fined Mills $500 and disqualified his licence four months.

Chris Leon Greeff, 23, from Auchenflower, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Brassall on September 19. He had a prior drink drive in 2017.

Benjamin James Janssen, 30, from Woodend, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Ipswich on September 16.

Rhyce Victor Chidley, 32, from Springfield, fined $450 and lost his licence three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Ipswich on September 16.

Aaron Joel England, 18, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence at Lowood on September 15. Disqualified three months and fined $350.