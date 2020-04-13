NAME AND SHAME: 21 drink and drug drivers face court

Zachary John Nutley, 20, from Chuwar, fined $550 and disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on L/P licence in Karalee on December 8, 2019.

Talon Hawk Bluegum, 22, from Redbank Plains, fined $850 and disqualified 7 months after pleading guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on February 15.

Scott Anthony Owens, 26, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving on an L/P licence in Esk on October 10, 2019.

David Jerry Paczkowski, 46, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Yamanto on January 14. Disqualified 6 months and fined $800.

Karl Ernest Smith, 51, from Tivoli, fined $650 and lost his licence for 5 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Collingwood Park on February 21.

Warrick James Hughes, 39, from Bellbird Park, disqualified 6 months and fined $600 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on February 7.

David Eric West, 49, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to three charges of driving when drug positive. The charges relate to offences at Gunalda on August 29, 2019; in Eastern Heights on October 18, 2019; and in Leichhardt on November 12, 2019. Fined $750 and disqualified 11 months.

Selina Gay Hicks, 31, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Swanbank on December 17, 2019. Fined $250 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Travis Connor Long, 31, from Bellbird Park, fined $600 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Peter Sherwood, 38, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Blacksoil on February 14; and driving unlicensed. Fined $1200 and disqualified 8 months.

Adrian James Forbes, 36, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to driving when drug positive to cannabis in Goodna on January 22. Police intercepted him driving on the Ipswich Motorway in a black Suzuki Swift at 8.40am. His saliva tested positive to cannabis. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell noted that his licence was already demerit points suspended until May. Forbes was fined $300 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Rodney George Hunter, 51, from Flinders View, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Flinders View on November 17 last year. Fined $500 and disqualified 1 month.

Cornelius Adriaanus Opsteegh, 55, from Bellbird Park, fined $100 and disqualified one month after pleading guilty to drug positive driving at Goodna on January 10.

Kyle Radziejowski, 25, from Collingwood Park, fined $550 and lost his licence 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on January 9.

Shannan Ozgul Salih, 43, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Rocklea on November 2, 2019. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Kara Heather Styman, 28, from Brackenridge, fined $300 and disqualified 1 month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Carole Park on December 13, 2019.

Colin James Whitford, 48, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank Plains on October 30 last year. Fined $350 and disqualified 1 month.

Tara Lee Briggs, 30, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Yamanto on February 19. Fined $750 and licence disqualified 6 months.

Martin Richard Eva, 48, from Gailes, was fined $800 and disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on February 20.

Michael John Hodgetts, 46, from Brassall, fined $800 and disqualified 6 months and for 6 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Brassall on January 5; and failing to provide a breath specimen. The two disqualifications may be combined by Qld Transport to be 12 months.

Samantha Jo Padget, 28, from Boonah, lost her licence for 10 months and fined $850 when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Kalbar on February 23.