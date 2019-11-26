NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

DRINK DRIVE: A reitred 72-year-old man made a big mistake when he decided to have a beer instead of a coffee.

Nicholas Talcott Curry, 72, from Teneriffe, fined $300 and disqualified one month, when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on September 22 after police intercepted his black Volvo. “I’m retired. I made a big mistake. We were invited back for coffee and I was given beer,” he said.

Ashleigh Susan Zerafa, 30, from Collinwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) when on an L/P licence in Deception Bay on July 30. The Ipswich court heard that she had two similar offences in 2016. Defence lawyer Nicholas Crawford said Zerafa, a mother of two children, had spent 15 months in jail until her release earlier this year after serving a Supreme Court sentence. He said her driving offence happened when she had a drug relapse. Magistrate David Shepherd fined Zerafa $750, her licence disqualified four months.

Peter James Davoren, 46, from Springfield, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Moura on September 7.

Daniel Joseph Harris, 32, from Ripley, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Ripley on September 15. Disqualified six months and fined $800.

Tracey Anne Klein, 55, from Bundamba, fined $1200 and disqualified eight months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at North Booval on September 7.

Christopher Gregory Lisiecki, 29, from Redbank Plains, disqualified one month and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Rocklea on June 10.

Dwayne Brock Larkin Malone, 25, from Oxley, fined $650 and disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Wivenhoe Dam on September 26.

Kristy Penina Palaialii, 29, from Goodna, fined $350 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Goodna on July 25.

Nhan Van Pham, 36, from Kuraby, fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Ironbark on August 10.

Ghidey Umberto, 65, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bellbird Park on September 16. Fined $800 and disqualified five months.

Michael John Chapman, 52, from Flinders View, fined $250 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Raceview on October 1.

Clayton Henry Ortlipp, 31, from Redbank, fined $550 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank on August 31.

Aisea Vasutoga, 50, from Coombabah, disqualified nine months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Redbank Plains on October 13.

Aida Consuelo Argueta, 33, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Redbank on July 11. Fined $600 and licence lost one month.

Peter Desmond Elliot, 39, from Goodna, fined $900 and disqualified seven months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Goodna on August 9.

Benjamin Robert Frank Lee, 24, from Clumber, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Aratula on August 21. Disqualified one month and fined $300.

Majok Manyok Mathiang, 32, from Newtown, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 9. Fined $250 and disqualified two months.

Dominic Anthony Morton, 43, from Flinders View, was disqualified two months and fined $300 when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Aratula on June 7.

Kieran Nigel Oxenham, 48, from Karana Downs, pleaded guilty to driving UIL when disqualified at Karana Downs on September 26. Fined $750 and licence disqualified 12 months.

Hayley Anne Wallis, 21, from Camira, fined $350 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Camira on October 3.