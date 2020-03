NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers face court

ALFONSO Martyn Mani Schmidt, 23, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence at Redbank Plains on December 20, 2019.

Jeremy Andrew Schubert, 30, from Raceview, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Brassall on December 11, 2019. Fined $500 and licence disqualified 1 month.

Stephen Colin Taarnby, 60, from Goodna, licence disqualified 3 months and fined $400 when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving at Goodna on November 19, 2019.

Joel John Woodhouse, 27, from Springfield, disqualified 4 months and fined $750 when he pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Camira on December 21 last year.

Deborah Gail Munn, 41, from North Booval, fined $1200 and licence disqualified 6 months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Milton on Australia Day January 26.

Cindy-Lee Wilson, 31, from Gatton, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving drug positive when on a P-licence in Ipswich. One offence was on December 15, 2019. Fined $1200 and licence disqualified 12 months.

Ryan William Kiely, 22, from Brassall, fined $500 and disqualified 2 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on January 11.

Edward Titoa, 24, from Goodna, fined $600 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on a Learner licence in Goodna on January 11.

Michael Cameron Brown, 18, from Rosevale, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Rosewood on November 29, 2019. Fined $1000 and licence disqualified 12 months.

Doultan Alexander Hawkey, 24, from Coominya, fined $350 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to driving drug positive on a P-licence at Wanoora on December 22, 2019.

Rodney William Thomson, 68, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed at Booval on January 19. Fined $350 and disqualified 3 months.

Daniel John Walsh, 33, from Raceview, fined $700 and disqualified 4 months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Raceview on December 24, 2019.

Kingsley Andrew, 22, from Upper Tenthill, fined $650 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Ipswich on January 25.

Wade Jonathon Laidlaw, 23, from Spring Mountain, pleaded guilty to driving UIL when unlicensed at Springfield Lakes on October 24 last year. Fined $400 and licence lost for 1 month.

Adele May Rogers, 45, from Redbank Plains, fined $1200 and licence disqualified 2 years and 6 months when she pleaded guilty to two charges of drink driving; and driving when suspended. One of the offence dates was January 22, last year.

Jacob Ray Arnold, 24, from Blackstone, fined $300 and disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Bundamba on January 22.

Sherie Helen Benbow, 44, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed in Churchill on January 24. Disqualified 3 months and fined $450.

Angus Mathys Dann, 19, from Caboolture, fined $450 and licence disqualified 3 months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.074) when unlicensed in Sippy Downs on November 29, 2019.

Justine Elma Francis Hopkins, 39, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving when on an L/P licence in Redbank Plains on October 30, 2019. Disqualified 3 months and fined $350.