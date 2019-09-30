NAME AND SHAME: 18 of Ipswich's drink and drug drivers

A driver blamed a party 48 hours after an RDT for her positive reading.

A DRIVER who tested positive to driving with two drugs in her system has blamed a party she went to two days before the police intercept at an RBT.

Linda Wilson told Ipswich Magistrates Court that she moved into the Ipswich area for a fresh start and to keep "on the straight and narrow”, saying that apart from this offence she is doing really well.

Linda Dawn Wilson, 62, from Willowbank, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methylamphetamine and cannabis) at Yamanto on July 8. The court heard that police pulled over a red Holden Commodore at 9.30am on Warwick Rd and the driver's saliva tested positive.

"Two nights before I went to a bit of a party. A get-together with friends,” Wilson told the court. "I've had nothing since then. At least 24 hours before I drove.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined her $350 and disqualified her licence two months.

Craig Daniel Pomare, 26, from Mount Berryman, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Hatton Vale on July 17. Fined $300, licence disqualified three months.

Daniel John Vellacott, 34, from Pine Mountain, fined $500 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) when on a Probationary licence at Dinmore on July 25.

"I realise I did the wrong thing. I'm getting support from family and friends,” he said in court.

John David McCullough, 38, from Raceview, fined $400 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine and cannabis) when on a Provisional licence at Willowbank on July 12.

"I wasn't aware it was still in my system,” he told the court. Magistrate David Shepherd noted that he was convicted of an identical offence in March.

Jayden Beau Roze, 25, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.115) on August 19 in North Booval. The magistrate noted that he had a prior offence in 2016. Roze was fined $500 and licence disqualified three months.

Calan James Dirk Ganter-Gorski, 26, from the Blue Mountains in NSW, was disqualified three years when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Hatton Vale on June 23.

Jade Anthony Lindgren, 34, from Ironbark, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Leichhardt on August 12. Fined $500, disqualified three months.

Leslie Andrew Barnett, 32, from Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence

In Bundamba on July 16. Disqualified three months and fined $350.

Matthew Paul Elliot, 26, from Forest Lake, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Goodna on August 16. Licence disqualified three months and fined $650.

Jackson Merrick Houston, 22, from Yarrabilla, disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Logan Village on December 31, 2018. He was also placed on probation after reoffending when on a previous court order.

Brendan James Mills, 37, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Bundamba on July 22. Received a two-year suspended sentence and licence disqualified three months.

Wayne John Muckert, 65, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Brassall on August 9. Fined $650 and disqualified six months.

Agnes Angilo Bara Sadarakha, 40, from Kingston, pleaded guilty to driving UIL, in Goodna on August 16. Fined $1000 and licence lost for six months.

Kristbjorg Tomasson, 58, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to two drink driving offences, and driving when license suspended. One offence occurred in Redbank Plains on May 27. Disqualified six months and placed on a probation order.

Tausaga Francis Foa'I, 20, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence, and using a mobile phone, in Springfield Central on August 31. Fined $700, disqualified four months.

Micheal Lee Hood, 28, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Wacol on May 6. Disqualified six months and fined $800.

Michael Stanley Rose, 59, from Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank on August 19. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Ashton Elizabeth Toby, 31, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving offences in Raceview on February 26 and Coalfalls on February 8. Also driving when unlicensed. Her license disqualified for a total of two-and-a-half years.