NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drunk and drug drivers

NAME AND SHAME: 16 of Ipswich’s drink and drug drivers.

A MAN who was fined $1000 and disqualified for driving for more than four years was one of 16 residents who fronted court on drink and drug driving charges in Ipswich.

Bradley John Hayden, 46, from Bundamba, fined $1000 and licence disqualified four years and six months when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath sample and driving when unlicensed in Bundamba.

Gordon Craig Moore, 31, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on October 20. Disqualified for one month and fined $400.

Billy Carl Sharpe, 26, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coominya on November 15. Disqualified eight months and fined $850.

Amy Nikita Shriane, 30, from Raceview, fined $600 and licence disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Raceview on September 1.

Jason Charles Turkington, 43, a machinery operator from Fairney View, pleaded guilty to drink driving (. 072) in Glenmorgan Vale on December 1. Police intercepted him at 10am, Turkington saying he’d been to a 21st birthday party. Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it must have been “a big night” to record that alcohol reading by that time of the morning. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Gavin Darrin Bergin, 44, from Blacksoil, fined $650 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Boonah on November 14.

Luke Douglas Gilbert, 33, from Wulkuraka, fined $500 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brassall on November 21.

Julie Faith Hansen, 28, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Fernvale on November 5. Disqualified three months and fined $500.

Leigh Ann Jeffries, 40, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on August 10. Lost her licence one month and fined $400.

Jarrod Neville, 33, from Forestdale, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Warwick on September 28; and possession of a small quantity of marijuana. Police intercepted him at 7.30am. Fined $650 and licence disqualified one month.