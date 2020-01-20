NAME AND SHAME: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich Court

Danielle Patricia Archer, 26, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified one month when she pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on September 19, 2019.

Penelope Baker, 61, from Dugandan, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Dugandan on September 13, 2019. Disqualified three months and fined $400. Issued a restricted licence for work.

Cody Matt Diehm, 30, from South Ripley, fined $750 and disqualified eight months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in South Ripley on October 18 last year. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

Corey John Eastell, 33, from Redbank Plains, fined $350 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in Redbank Plains on August 8, 2019.

Lewis Gordon Benson, 34, a carpenter from Upper Coomera, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.097) at Dinmore on September 22, 2019. Police stopped Benson at 1.25am when driving a Hilux ute on the Warrego Highway. The court heard he drove after having an argument with his girlfriend and did not feel affected by the alcohol. He was fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Raymond John Bell, 56, from Collingwood Park, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Redbank on October 19, 2019. Fined $1200 and disqualified seven months.

Peter John Fleming, 35, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drug driving on a P/L licence in Sadliers Crossing on June 15 last year. Disqualified three months and sentenced to seven days jail.

Mathew John Gilbert, 27, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence at Raceview on October 18 last year. Fined $600 and disqualified one month.

Bradley John Hayden, 46, from Bundamba, fined $1000 when he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen and driving when suspended at Bundamba on August 13, 2019. Licence disqualified 30 months.

Gordon Craig Moore, 31, from Dinmore, fined $400 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Goodna on October 20, 2019.

Billy Carl Sharpe, 26, from Coominya, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Coominya on November 15, 2019. Disqualified eight months and fined $850.

Amy Nikita Shriane, 30, from Raceview, fined $600 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence at Raceview on September 1, 2019.

Edwin Manuel Elder, 25, from Goodna, was fined $1050, and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield Central on November 24 last year.

Kamahni May Robinson, 28, from Riverview, pleaded guilty to drug driving when on an L/P licence in Fernvale on August 21, 2019. Fined $450 and disqualified three months.

Jacob Michael Swan-Mearns, 22, from Springfield, fined $300 and licence disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on a L/P licence at Camira on November 1, 2019.

Joseph James Wright, 33, from Shailer Park, fined $800 and disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to driving with a drug in his system at Riverview on August 28 last year.