NAME AND SHAME: 15 Ipswich drink, drug drivers in court

TRYING to do the right thing by moving a crashed car off the road after its driver apparently fled the scene landed Trevor Green in hot water with the law. Green after moving the car tested positive to having an illicit drug in his system, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Trevor Shane Green, 46, a disability pensioner from Darra, pleaded guilty to drug driving (methamphetamine) in Goodna on July 7 when on a L/P licence. Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said police were called at 6.55pm to Eric St. And although Green was not involved in the crash he told police he got into the car afterwards and reversed it off the road. Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Green made admissions to reversing the vehicle because its driver had run off. He said it had been left in a precarious position and Green pleaded guilty on the basis that he could have waited until emergency services arrived. Magistrate David Shepherd told Green that while he may have felt the need to take urgent action it was not a case of him deliberately flouting the law. He took this into account and fined him $200 - licence disqualified the minimum three months.

Monametsi Leo Chamo, 39, from Cornubia, fined $900 and licence lost for eight months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Goodna on August 11.

Tahndra Victoria Heritage, 20, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drink driving on a L/P licence in Goodna on August 17. Fined $500 and disqualified three months.

Sepiliano Moananu, 40, from Bundamba, fined $350 and disqualified three months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving when on an L/P licence in North Booval on September 7.

Shamus Allan Robert, 33, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to drug driving when unlicensed in Springfield Central on July 20. Fined $800 and licence disqualified two months.

Louri Karen Strathie, 61, from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Bellbird Park on July 20. Lost her licence three months and fined $400.

Nicholas Patrick Baxter, 38, from Gailes, fined $600 and licence disqualified nine months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on April 4.

Paul Dennis Doyle, 44, from Flinders View, fined $900 and disqualified eight months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at East Ipswich on September 6.

Brandon Tony Gibson-Tinetti, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at East Ipswich on May 30. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Jarren Sutton Shapcott, 28, from Leichhardt, fined $600 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Camira on July 23.

Nicholas Patrick Baxter, 38, from Gailes, fined $600 and licence disqualified nine months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Collingwood Park on April 4.

Paul Dennis Doyle, 44, from Flinders View, fined $900 and disqualified eight months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at East Ipswich on September 6.

Brandon Tony Gibson-Tinetti, 24, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug driving at East Ipswich on May 30. Disqualified one month and fined $350.

Jarren Sutton Shapcott, 28, from Leichhardt, fined $600 and licence disqualified six months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving on an L/P licence in Camira on July 23.

Brett William Court, 44, from Basin Pocket, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.061) at Karrabin on September 9. He told police he'd been drinking cans of XXXX Gold that afternoon and driving home to Basin Pocket. "It's been a very trying few months. I had a broken neck,” the dad of four told the court. He said the loss of licence would likely impact his business which has five employees. Magistrate David Shepherd noted he had a prior but dated offence. "Clearly taking the punt isn't worth it,' Mr Shepherd said. Court was fined $350 and disqualified one month.