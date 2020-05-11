Name and shame: 13 drink drivers in Ipswich court

A CRASH landing of his car onto its roof in the front yard of a Tivoli house brought police to the scene of Brendon Malone’s accident. The hapless driver was found to be nearly four times the legal alcohol limit. He was charged and had to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court. Brendon Craig Malone, 52, from Tivoli, pleaded guilty to driving UIL (0.184) at Tivoli on January 23. Prosecutor Sgt Paul Caldwell said police went to 98 Mt Crosby Road at 6pm and saw a white car on its roof in the yard. Ambulance and fire officers were at the scene and extracted its male driver (Malone). Malone was taken to Princess Alexandra hospital. A blood specimen gave an alcohol reading of .184. Sgt Caldwell said that when Malone was spoken to on April 28 he admitted being drunk at the time of the crash. Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said he had since done the traffic offenders program and held employment. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Malone did not have a brilliant history. He was fined $1000 and disqualified 9 months. And will be subject to the Interlock program when he returns to driving.

Troy Anthony Stevens, 30, from Tarome, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Boonah on November 14, 2019. Fined $500 and disqualified 4 months. Issued a restricted licence for work only.

William James Teys, 66, from Moorang, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Aratula on February 28. Disqualified 3 months and fined $500.

Damien John Lunney, 46, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Brassall on March 1. Fined $600 and disqualified 2 months.

Morgan James King, 31, from New Beith, fined $1000 and licence disqualified 8 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Springfield Central on February 20.

Cory Scott Oppert, 38, from Oakey, fined $400 and licence disqualified 1 month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Peak Crossing on February 15.

Martin Russell Stevens, 53, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Fernvale on March 7. Licence disqualified 12 months and fined $900.

Thomas Mark Fitton, 18, from Daisy Hill, pleaded guilty to drug driving in Peak Crossing on February 16. Fined $400 and disqualified 1 month.

Liam Mark O’Brien, 30, from Sadliers Crossing, fined $1200 and lost his licence 9 months when he pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Ipswich on March 18.

Phillip John Knipe, 42, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drug positive driving in Redbank Plains on January 11. Fined $500 and lost his licence 1 month.

Debby McLean, 43, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to being in charge motor vehicle/drink driving at Redbank Plains on February 2. Fined $400 and licence disqualified 2 months.

Daniel John O’Reilly, 19, from Yamanto, pleaded guilty to driving UIL and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Fernvale on Australia Day – January 26. Fined $2000 and disqualified a total 13 months.

Peter Graeme Cranston, 46, from Lowood, pleaded guilty to driving UIL in Bundamba on March 1. Sentenced to a 6 month probation order and licence disqualified 9 months.