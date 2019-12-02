NAME AND SHAME: 13 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

ANYWHERE: Police can be out in force conducting Random Breath Tests anywhere, anytime.

ANYWHERE: Police can be out in force conducting Random Breath Tests anywhere, anytime.

SIX cans of cider and failing to give-way to a police car at midnight brought a drink driver before Ipswich Magistrates Court. The driver Royce Eliu was also unlicensed. Royce Max Tavete Eliu, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving when unlicensed on October 7; driving when unlicensed – repeat offender; failing to give way; and driving without red P-plates fitted. Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said Goodna police intercepted his car at 12.02am after he failed to give way to a police car on a roundabout, causing police to brake. “I’m sorry I didn’t mean it,” Eliu apologised afterwards, telling officers he’d had six ciders. His licence had expired three weeks before. Eliu told the court he had a few drinks with friends that evening and knew he should not have been driving but wanted to park his car in a safe place. Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had a drink drive offence in 2013. Fined $800 his licence was disqualified four months.

Hayley Anne Wallis, 21, from Camira, fined $350 and disqualified three months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Camira on October 3.

Michael William John Buchbach, 28, from Gailes, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on September 26. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Christian Marcus Jones, 20, from Mt Crosby, fined $750 and licence disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Karalee on August 3.

David Clive Balfour, 68, from Peak Crossing, disqualified one month and fined $350 when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peak Crossing on October 6.

Wayne Anthony Bornen, 32, an electrician from Eastern Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving UIL (.165) in Purga at 2.40am. He was breath tested when police found his Nissan Patrol wagon had crashed and rolled on its side. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said Bornen told police he drank eight cans of XXXX Gold. Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said he suffered a $20,000 loss as his insurance did not cover his accident. Fined $1000 and licence disqualified six months.

Alan James Colbran, 58, a truck driver from Goodna, pleaded guilty to drug driving (cannabis) at Cunnamulla on August 29. He told the court he was shocked that it was still in his system and has not smoked since. Fined $350 and disqualified one month.

Jacob Ronald Lucas, 35, from Churchill, fined $300 and disqualified two months when he pleaded guilty to drug driving in Loganholme on August 4.

Raymond Joseph Mason, 49, from Bellbird Park, fined $300 and disqualified one month when he pleaded guilty to drug driving at Goodna on September 12.

Majok Manyok Mathiang, 32, from Newtown, fined $250 and disqualified one month after pleading guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on August 9.

Clinton Douglas Partridge, 38, from North Booval, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Silkstone on August 19. Fined $250 and disqualified one month.

Daniel Ryan Peat, 41, from Gin Gin, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving when on a L/P licence at Gin Gin on June 18. Fined $400 and disqualified three months.

Larissa Leigh Poppleiers, 28, from Coomera, fined $500 and lost her licence four months when she pleaded guilty to drink driving in Haigslea on September 1.

Crystal Sagar, 37, from Redbank Plains, fined $1000 and licence disqualified six months when she pleaded guilty to driving UIL at Redbank Plains on October 9.