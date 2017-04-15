28°
Police called to naked woman screaming on Coles deli

Emma Clarke
15th Apr 2017 5:07 PM Updated: 5:37 PM

UPDATE 5.30PM: POLICE have left a woman in the hands of her mother after she was found standing on the Coles deli naked earlier this afternoon.

The store did not make a formal complaint and no charges were laid.

INITIAL: POLICE have been called to Coles Ipswich store following reports a woman is standing naked on the deli food display screaming obscenities.

Members of the public called police shortly before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said crews were on the way to cover the woman up and find out the cause of the disturbance.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich crime ipswich police

'We are not a secret society, we are a men's club, and we would like to see more younger members joining the lodge'

