Police called to naked woman screaming on Coles deli

UPDATE 5.30PM: POLICE have left a woman in the hands of her mother after she was found standing on the Coles deli naked earlier this afternoon.

The store did not make a formal complaint and no charges were laid.

INITIAL: POLICE have been called to Coles Ipswich store following reports a woman is standing naked on the deli food display screaming obscenities.

Members of the public called police shortly before 5pm today.

A police spokesperson said crews were on the way to cover the woman up and find out the cause of the disturbance.