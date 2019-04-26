Menu
Police have established a cordon
Police have established a cordon
Naked man hides in cane on side of Bruce Highway

Melanie Plane
26th Apr 2019 3:27 PM
INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Bakers Creek trying to capture a naked man who has caused a disturbance on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police were called to the highway, outside the Bakers Creek Tavern, at 3pm.

He said there were reports a man was laying in the middle of the road. There were also reports he began throwing shoes at vehicles.

The spokesman said the man fled into cane paddocks and police established cordons in a bid to track him down.

Further reports suggest the man has taken off his clothes and is hiding in thick cane, with just a pair of boots in his possession.

Mackay Daily Mercury

