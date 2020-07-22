Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
A man was arrested naked and hiding in a garage in Melbourne’s inner north. Picture: iStock
Crime

Naked man arrested hiding in garage

by Jack Paynter
22nd Jul 2020 7:31 AM

A Melbourne man has been arrested naked and hiding in a garage with police allegedly uncovering guns and drugs in his car.

Police were called to Pascoe Vale on Tuesday morning after witnesses reported a man had leapt from his car and started running though parkland.

Witnesses told police the man started removing his clothing as he was running through the park about 10am.

When officers caught up with the man, they found the 24-year-old naked and hiding in a garage.

Senior Constable Adam West said officers searched his Toyota Corolla where they allegedly discovered two loaded firearms, cash and a commercial quantity of drug.

The Pascoe Vale man was charged with commercial drug trafficking, possessing a firearm and traffic offences.

He was remanded to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

﻿jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Naked man arrested hiding in garage

More Stories

arrest crime drugs garage guns melbourne naked man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News Authorities are hunting almost 200 visitors who disappeared, giving police false details when they entered Queensland.

        ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        premium_icon ‘A lot of people in my position’: Man blasts CBD oil price

        Crime A man caught growing cannabis said he could not afford a prescription for medical...

        Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

        premium_icon Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

        Crime Police said smoke from a Somerset driver’s spinning tyres reached about 30 metres...

        60 JOBS: Council approves $80 million solar farm

        premium_icon 60 JOBS: Council approves $80 million solar farm

        Council News The proponent is promising it will create new jobs for the area.