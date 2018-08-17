Menu
A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter
Horror accident leaves 30mm nails in man’s head

by Talissa Eley
17th Aug 2018 3:51 AM

A HERVEY Bay man is lucky to be alive after accidentally shooting two 30-millimetre nails into his head with a nail gun.

It's understood the man in his 20s had been doing construction work inside a property at Wide Bay when he slipped off a ladder, discharging the nail gun he was holding.

He still had the two large nails lodged in his skull when he was flown from the Sunshine Coast to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter spokesman confirmed.

Paramedics said he was alert and stable when he was flown in about 8pm on Thursday.

