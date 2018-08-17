Horror accident leaves 30mm nails in man’s head

A man with two 30cm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Picture: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue/Twitter

A HERVEY Bay man is lucky to be alive after accidentally shooting two 30-millimetre nails into his head with a nail gun.

It's understood the man in his 20s had been doing construction work inside a property at Wide Bay when he slipped off a ladder, discharging the nail gun he was holding.

A man with two 30mm nails embedded in his head has been airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based #RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter to the RBWH, following an accident with a nail-gun. pic.twitter.com/sl4pIGk5YJ — RACQLifeFlightRescue (@RACQ_LifeFlight) August 16, 2018

He still had the two large nails lodged in his skull when he was flown from the Sunshine Coast to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter spokesman confirmed.

Paramedics said he was alert and stable when he was flown in about 8pm on Thursday.