Check out the photos of Rafael Nadal, Xisca Perello wedding
Discretion was at a premium but photographs are beginning to emerge from Rafael Nadal's wedding to his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a Spanish fortress this weekend.
Nadal and Perello wed at La Fortaleza in front of about 350 guests, although Roger Federer was not among them as he prepares for the Swiss Indoors in Basel.
Tennis players Feliciano Lopez, David Ferrer and Juan Monaco were in attendance as well as Nadal's uncle and longtime coach Toni, and Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille.
Other rumoured attendees include signer Enrique Iglesias, NBA star Pau Gasol and football great Iker Casillas.
Michelin-starred Majorcan chef Macarena de Castro was reportedly tasked with the wedding menu.
Mallorcan priest Tomeu Catala will marry the couple. "Everyone of the weddings I have been involved in has been special and this one will be the same," he said. "I am just going to marry two people who love each other."
Nadal posted a photograph from the venue before official proceedings began.
Rosa Clara provided Perello's dress.
An overwhelming wedding day for all of us! We feel incredibly proud for taking part in such an important day - Mery Perelló and Rafa Nadal's wedding. We would like to congratulate the gorgeous and unique couple, we wish you the best forever! Rosa Clará is the designer of Mery Perelló's wedding dress, an exquisitely clean-lined haute couture design. The bodice, with jewel neckline and long sleeves, was made of beautiful Art Deco-inspired French lace with delicate patterning, flower motifs and microbeading on the meticulously hand-embroidered fabric. The ballgown-style skirt, made of silk crepe, featured a weightless detachable train, created in Rosa Clara's Atelier. The whole process was full of emotions between all of us. We just want to thank the whole family for trusting in us, you’re extraordinary. ___ ¡Hoy es un día muy emocionante para todos nosotros! Nos sentimos enormemente orgullosos por haber formado parte en un día tan especial - la boda de Mery Perelló y Rafa Nadal. Nos encantaría felicitar a la pareja por su matrimonio, ¡los mejores deseos! Rosa Clará es la diseñadora del vestido que lucía Mery Perelló, ¡estaba espectacular! Un elegante y sofisticado diseño de alta costura, de líneas puras y delicadas. El cuerpo, de escote caja y manga larga, está realizado en encaje francés, inspirado en el movimiento artístico Art Déco, compuesto por motivos gráficos y florales. Está bordado a mano, de manera meticulosa con micropedrería incrustada en el dibujo. La falda, de línea evasé, confeccionada en crepe de seda natural, incorpora una ligera sobrecola extraíble. El vestido ha sido elaborado en el Atelier de Rosa Clará con un trabajo de excepcional técnica y artesanía, y muchísimas emociones entre todos nosotros. Queremos agradecer a toda la familia por haber confiado en nosotros, ¡sois extraordinarios! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RafaNadal #Wedding #BridalFashion #RealBride
La Fortaleza, which overlooks the bay of Pollensa in northeast Majorca, was purchased by Britain's Lord Lupton in 2011 for more than $50 million and was described ahead of the sale as Spain's most expensive property.
The original fort was built in 1628 to defend Majorca against invaders. By the time Lord Lupton's family bought it the estate had been expanded to include a helipad, two swimming pools and seven villas with 17 ensuite bedrooms.