NABBED: 17 drink, drug drivers caught by Ipswich police

THERE was not much to cheer about for one Ipswich local when he welcomed in the new year.

Police nabbed Eric Shane Friswell when he tested positive to having an illicit drug in his system.

The offence was picked up just hours before the end of 2018, likely putting a dampener on his party.

Friswell, 42, from Redbank Plains, was fined $400 and disqualified four months when he pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to drug driving when on a learner/provisional licence at Redbank Plains on December 31.

Goran Halilovic, 35, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Springfield on January 17. Fined $1000 and disqualified 10 months.

Zac William Blaire Ives, 20, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Brassall on January 1. He lost his licence for five months and was fined $500.

Nathan Peter Blanch, 34, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Haigslea on January 12. He was fined $700 and disqualified for three months.

Jackson Anthony Michael Carroll, 21, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to drink driving when a learner/provisional driver at Brassall on January 19. Fined $200 and disqualified three months.

Mark Llewellyn Dieckmann, 34, from Karalee, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.105) at Karalee on January 18. Fined $300, he was disqualified for two months.

Jerome Jordan Filipaina, 24, from Browns Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Springfield Central on January 19. He lost his licence one month and was fined $350.

Ban Cong Ha, 49, from Stanthorpe, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Atkinsons Dam on January 22. Ha was fined $350 and disqualified two months.

Simon James McTaggart, 29, from Capalaba, was fined $1000 and disqualified five months when he pleaded guilty to drink driving at Rosewood on September 30, 2018.

Edward Reynolds, 51, from Brassall, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Oxley on December 12, 2018. Fined $1500, he was disqualified one month.

Clint Matthew Hindley, 36, from Bellmere, pleaded guilty to drug driving offences at Bardon (August 30) and Redbank Plains (September 3). Fined $1000, he was disqualified three months on each charge.

Nicholas Thomas Ralph, 29, from Bellbird Park, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Goodna on January 13. Fined $1100, he lost his licence for nine months.

John Henry Chapman, 22, from Doolandella, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence at Marsden on November 23, 2018. Chapman was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for 12 months, and his licence disqualified 12 months.

Daniel Luke Cullen, 25, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Redbank Plains on December 8, 2018. Fined $750, Cullen was disqualified one month.

Daniel Thomas Dickson, 27, from Deebing Heights, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Deebing Heights on November 27. Fined $750, his licence was disqualified one month.

Gavin Thomas Garland, 32, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to drink driving at Pine Mountain on December 20, 2018. He was fined $400 and disqualified one month.

Katherine Mary Handford, 59, from Springfield, was fined $300 and disqualified from driving one month when she pleaded guilty to drink driving at Bundamba on November 7, 2018.