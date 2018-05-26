Menu
National Australia Bank (NAB) signage in Sydney, Saturday, May 5, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Business

NAB services down Australia wide

by Staff writer
26th May 2018 10:26 AM

NAB customers and businesses have been left without access to bank accounts and unable to use EPTPOS machines after the bank's online services went down this morning.

Angry customers took to social media to complain about the outage, which is affecting internet and mobile banking, ATMs and EFTPOS.

NAB online banking is currently down. Picture: Supplied
Twitter user Kurt Hoffman asked: "NAB, what's happening? All ATMs and EFTPOS machines saying NAB is unavailable?"

Naresh Gupta tweeted, "This is very unfortunate ... I had this embarrassing experience when both my debit cards were declined at an EFTPOS machine. Never expect (sic) this from such a big bank."

NAB customers and businesses have expressed embarrassment and frustration over the issue when people were left unable to pay for purchases.

"This doesn't just impact @NAB customers," another Twitter user wrote. "I just had to pay for a $70 taxi ride in cash because the cabbie's pay machine is on NAB. Who even carries cash these days?"

According to reports, the NAB outage is impacting services Australia wide.

The bank has apologised for the inconvenience, and said it was working on rectifying the situation as soon as possible.

It is the latest in a series of recent tech glitches. Commonwealth Bank customers seemingly had their credit histories and mortgages wiped after glitch in April, while telco Telstra has suffered a number of outages leaving customers unable to make and receive calls.

