Another celebrity death revealed as Mythbusters star mourned

Fans have been stunned by yet another shock celebrity death after former Mythbusters host Grant Imahara died suddenly yesterday.

Tributes are flowing in following the shock death of former Mythbusters host Grant Imahara on Monday at the age of just 49.

It is understood Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm.

The sad news was confirmed by a Discovery Channel representative in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant," the statement reads.

"He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Grant Imahara (left) pictured with fellow MythBusters Kari Byron and Tory Belleci. Picture: Supplied

Mr Imahara co-hosted more than 200 episodes of the incredibly popular science program between 2005 and 2014.

The electrical engineer and roboticist also starred in the Netflix series White Rabbit Project.

He is survived by his long-term partner, costume designer Jennifer Newman, who posted a heartbreaking tribute to Imahara on social media along with a series of photos of the happy couple.

"I haven't found the words. I don't know if I'll be able to. I lost a part of my heart and soul today," Ms Newman shared on Twitter.

"He was so generous and kind, so endlessly sweet and so loved by his incredible friends. I feel so lucky to have known him, to have loved & been loved by him.

"I love you, honey."

Fellow Mythbusters hosts Kari Byron and Tory Belleci have also been rocked by their friend's passing, with Byron sharing a poignant photo of the trio on Twitter today with the caption: "Some days I wish I had a time machine".

Tributes are pouring in for the popular engineer and TV star.

Another former co-host and colleague Adam Savage also shared his grief on social media.

"I'm at a loss. No words. I've been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I'll miss my friend," he posted.

It sparked an outpouring of sympathy and grief from fans.

Tragically, Imahara is just the latest high-profile figure to have died suddenly in recent days.

Last week, 33-year-old Glee star Naya Rivera disappeared while boating with her four-year-old son on Lake Piru, with her body found five days later after a frantic search.

On Sunday, Lisa Marie Presley's only son and Elvis Presley's grandson, Benjamin Keough, died inside the family's mansion in California in a suspected suicide at the age of just 27.

And yesterday, former South African leader Nelson Mandela's youngest daughter Zindzi Mandela also died suddenly at age 59.

