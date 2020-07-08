Menu
Mystery winner scores $50 million Oz Lotto jackpot

by Georgia Clark
8th Jul 2020 9:58 AM
One lucky NSW resident is about to wake up a multi-millionaire after a mystery winner scored the $50 million jackpot on Tuesday.

The Oz Lotto entry was unregistered, so officials have no way of contacting the winner and have to wait for them to come forward to claim the prize.

All players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they were the lucky claimant.

The winning numbers for the 1377 draw are: 12 - 9 - 13 - 7 - 32 - 5 - 4. The supplementary numbers are: 19 - 35.

Lotto officials are waiting for the $50 million Oz Lotto winner to come forward. Picture: Stewart McLean
The Lott spokesperson Lauren Cooney said the elusive winner had the only division one entry in the draw.

"There's a very real possibility that this person will wake up and go about their day as normal

tomorrow, with no idea they've taken home the biggest Oz Lotto prize of the year," she said.

"We were on standby ready to reach out to any division one winners after tonight's draw, but

unfortunately we haven't been to break this incredible news to our elusive winner."

The prize money ballooned to a staggering $50 million after five weeks jackpotting, with no one holding the seven winning numbers.

In addition to the coveted $50 million prize, a total of 925,102 prizes worth more than

$18.6 million were won in divisions two to seven.

There have been nine Oz Lotto division one winners so far this year, four of who were in NSW. Collectively, they have taken home $127,143,666 in prize money.

Originally published as Mystery winner scores $50 million Oz Lotto jackpot

