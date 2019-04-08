Menu
Marburg police appeal for public assistance after an abandoned vehicle caught fire.
Crime

Mystery vehicle fire sparks police inquiry

Navarone Farrell
by
8th Apr 2019 11:41 AM
A YELLOW van that broke down on the Warrego Hwy, Haigslea has been reduced to a shell after it caught fire.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said in the early hours of April 4, a yellow van parked in the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, Haigslea caught fire.

The vehicle had broken down on the highway a couple of days prior and the owner was waiting for a tow truck to be available to collect the vehicle when it ignited.

At this stage, Marburg Police investigations are commencing to establish how the vehicle caught alight and wish to hear from anyone that may have seen any vehicles parked with this car.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have any dash-cam footage from the Warrego Highway on that morning between 2am and 2.30am on April 4, when the vehicle was found alight.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Ipswich Queensland Times

