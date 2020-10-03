Mystery surrounds monster 10-year-old footy player

Footage of a colossal 10-year-old wreaking havoc on the football field has gone viral after he made his opponents look like helpless ants.

Mystery surrounds the identity of a colossal 10-year-old monster that has gone viral this week for incredible vision that's haunting the internet.

The footage of an American primary school student steamrolling helpless defenders shows the prodigy, already measured at 1.88m, is no ordinary 10-year-old.

While multiple media organisations in the United States have reported on the viral video, the identity of the player and any details surrounding his promising career remain hidden.

The viral video shows the hulking figure line up at wide receiver before he calmly catches a sideways pass and casually bulldozes over the top of three tackle attempts before jogging more than half the field to score a long-range touchdown.

What it doesn't show is the helpless looks of terror in the eyes of the poor defenders brave enough to stand in front of him.

While most fans on social media were able to laugh at the mismatch on the field, the internet was also quick to declare their suspicions that the child involved simply can't still be in primary school.

It comes just a few weeks after viral video of six-year-old Aiden Smith absolutely dominating his opponents during a game in Texas also went viral.

Smith is already 156cm and 60kg. His father, Kirk Smith, played quarterback and has thoroughly enjoyed watching all the attention his son has received.

"But just to see him have the confidence and accolades that he's getting right now, it's absolutely amazing," the elder Smith told TMX News.

"This is something that he works on by himself, I just want to see that my son has the drive for the game, there's no point in my pushing him if this is not what he wants."

Aiden's coach, Tony Davis, said he's coached a lot of little boys before but that Aiden is the biggest one he's ever worked with.

"His skills are amazing, he's big, he's fast," Davis said. "He's super strong, when we practice and I work in with him, I have to really use my grown man strength sometimes to hold him off.

"He's incredible on skills, the sky's the limit for him in skills."

