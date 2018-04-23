Mystery surrounds Cindy Miller’s death in custody

Police are investigating the death in custody of Cindy Miller.

THE death of a woman in custody has prompted fresh calls for an "independent" corruption watchdog in Queensland.

Cindy Miller, 44, was found dead in her cell at the Ipswich Watch House about 2am on Saturday, just hours after she was arrested.

Debbie Kilroy, CEO of the prisoner advocacy group Sisters Inside, said Ms Miller, as far as she was aware, had no known medical conditions.

Ms Kilroy, who had been friends with Ms Miller for more than 16 years, said the family had received no information as to what had happened.

She is now calling for an independent investigation into Ms Miller's death.

"The time has come that we must stop police investigating police," she said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said an investigation had been launched by the Ethical Standards Command, and would be overseen by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

But Ms Kilroy said the CCC employing police to investigate would not be "good enough".

"I'm happy for the CCC to employ an independent investigation team that are not police to investigate, I would be happy with that," she said.