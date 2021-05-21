Mystery sparkie found after huge search

A humble sparkie has come forward as the good Samaritan who came to the aid of two women injured in an horrific multi-car accident.

Kate Seaton, one of the two hurt in the pileup on April 30, has been searching for the mystery man who comforted her as she sat on the kerb, unknowingly with a fractured sternum.

Moments earlier her vehicle had been T-boned, spun out of control and collided with another vehicle before coming to rest against a traffic light at an intersection at North Lakes.

Electrician Chris O'Donovan outs himself as the mystery man who assisted two women after a horrific car accident. Picture: Supplied

She wanted to thank the man, who she has since learnt worked for an electrical company, for his support and to return waterproof jackets he provided her and another woman when it started to pour with rain.

After NCA NewsWire put out the call to find the mystery sparkie, a slightly embarrassed and very humble Christopher O’Donovan contacted Ms Seaton this morning.

“I had a friend message me yesterday about it and I have contacted Kate, but I’m sure anyone in that situation would have done the same thing,” Mr O’Donovan told NCA NewsWire.

Mr O’Donovan, who is single, owns O’Donovan Electrical, came forward as the mystery man via a post on social media.

Electrician Chris O'Donovan says he did what anyone else would have done in the same situation when he went to the aid of two women in a multi-vehicle car crash. Picture: Supplied

“Thanks to everyone for the likes and support. I’m sure anyone in this situation would do exactly the same,” he wrote.

“These poor ladies went through a horrific ordeal which I witnessed right in front of me. There’s nothing worse than seeing someone so distressed and wouldn’t hesitate to help another person in this situation.”

Ms Seaton, who said she was not fault for the collision, was stoked to hear from her ‘good Samaritan’ and that she had been able track down the second jacket he provided the women to prevent them getting soaked by torrential rain.

Happier times. Mother-of-two Kate Seaton says she’s looking forward to thanking Mr O’Donovan and returning his jackets following a horrific car accident. Picture: Supplied

“There’s been an incredible amount of support trying to track him (Chris) down,” Ms Seaton told NC NewsWire.

“Chris has been in contact and I’ve managed to find the second raincoat through the Ambulance service.

“ It’ll be great to meet him in better circumstances when we catch up.”

One of the other vehicles damaged in the accident in North Lakes on April 30. Picture: Supplied

Mr O’Donovan said Ms Seaton was fortunate enough to have been able to crawl out the passenger side of her written-off Mitsubishi Exceed, however he had to assist the other woman out of her car.

He said he never saw what caused the accident - just the shocking aftermath as cars spun out of control across the busy intersection at Diamond Jubilee Way and Endeavour Boulevard in North Lakes.

Kate Seaton’s driver’s side door rests against a traffic light following this multi-vehicle accident in North Lakes. Picture: Supplied

“It wasn’t until the crunching metal that I looked up and saw one car spinning around and Kate’s car just roll into the traffic light,” he said

“I was stuck at the intersection and couldn’t move my car so I just drove on the median strip and got over there as quickly as I could.

“Kate was already out but I had to help the other woman out of her car.”

Originally published as Mystery sparkie found after huge search