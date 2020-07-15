MYSTERY: Snazzy tech item found in Lowood backyard

ESCAPEE: Lowood Police are looking for the owner of a drone, which landed in a Prospect Street backyard.

ESCAPEE: Lowood Police are looking for the owner of a drone, which landed in a Prospect Street backyard.

WHILE it isn’t a living, breathing pet, the price of a drone can creep into the thousands, making it similarly-priced to a pedigree puppy.

But a Lowood resident who found a drone perched in their Prospect Street backyard was baffled when nobody came to claim it.

They took it to the police station on July 7. Eight days later, police are scratching their heads as days pass with no sign of an owner.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Friendly backpacker’ fined $1300 for morning walk

Lowood Police’s Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant James Bromley said police hoped to reunite the drone with its owner.

“It was basically just found in a backyard,” Sgt Bromley said.

He said he googled the drone’s model and found it was worth hundreds of dollars.

LOCAL NEWS: UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

“It’s not a cheap drone – I don’t want to put a picture up because if you put a picture up, everyone will say it’s theirs,” he said.

“I want them to describe it to me, what the make and model is.”

Sgt Bromley said the drone may have lost signal with the person who had been flying it.

“They’ve possibly lost contact with the drone and the drone has landed,” he said.

“It appears it has done an emergency landing.”

If you believe the drone is yours, call the Lowood Police Station and quote QP2001406427.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.