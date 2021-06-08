Mystery remains over driver in abandoned pursuit

Louise Cavendish leaves court after being fined for providing a false statutory statement regarding an abandoned police pursuit involving her car.

POLICE were forced to abandon the pursuit of a white Mitsubishi Pajero after it sped away and crossed onto the incorrect side of the road.

An Ipswich court this week heard the Pajero was registered to Louise Cavendish, and she soon received a knock on the door from police.

She denied being the driver, saying she had been at home with her children.

The matter did not end there. Cavendish was later charged with making a false statement after she failed to nominate the driver.

Louise Nancy Cavendish, 36, a mum of four from Silkstone, pleaded guilty to making a false statutory statement at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police saw the Pajero at 5.15pm on Sunday March 21 on Salisbury Road, Ipswich, and tried to intercept it.

Despite the flashing lights Sgt Caldwell said the driver accelerated away, crossing onto the wrong side of the road towards oncoming traffic.

When later spoken to about the evasion offence, Cavendish was given 14 days to lodge a statutory declaration to provide details on the driver.

A signed statement was made, but it was missing the vital details required by police.

“She only stated that she was home with her children,” Sgt Caldwell said.

“She did make a comment as to who it was but declined to make a statement. She said she wouldn’t assist the police.”

Cavendish was also on a suspended jail sentence for unrelated charges at the time, Sgt Caldwell said.

Defence lawyer Gregory Ploetz said Cavendish was a single mother with four children and receiving government single-parent benefits.

“She instructs that she didn’t properly read it. She says she was not the driver but did not name the driver,” Mr Ploetz said.

“Police attended her home and she disclosed to officers who the driver in fact was. So in a sense she did assist as to who it was.”

Magistrate Andy Cridland said he would note there had been some co-operation but that she did not name the person in accordance with what police required.

Cavendish was convicted and fined $300. Mr Cridland warned that the offence did carry a maximum penalty of $13,341.