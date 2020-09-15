Menu
While Xbox has revealed when we can get out hands on their new console, the release of the Sony’s PS5 is still shrouded in mystery.
Technology

Mystery persists over PS5 release

by Jack Gramenz
15th Sep 2020 2:46 PM

Sony has announced its PlayStation gaming brand will hold one more special event for its next range of consoles but is remaining vague about what will be revealed.

Microsoft's Xbox has taken the lead in the latest iteration of the console wars, releasing details of when its consoles will be available and the price.

The Xbox Series X console and the smaller, less powerful Series S consoles will release on November 10 for $749 and $499 respectively.

The Xbox Series X goes on sale in November for $749. We don’t know when the PS5 does or for how much.

The PS5 price and release date remain a mystery but the company is maintaining it will launch "this holiday", referring to around the December period in the US.

On Thursday morning, Sony will hold a roughly 40-minute showcase streamed on YouTube and Twitch, featuring "updates on the latest titles from [Sony Interactive Entertainment's] Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners", according to senior director of content communications Sid Shuman.

He said the showcase would "give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond)".

It's possible Sony will also release pricing and release information however Mr Shuman made no mention of it in his blog post.

 

