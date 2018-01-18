Mystery over $55 million winner

A Melbourne Powerball winner is yet to claim their $55 million prize a week after the draw. 90% of lottery winners lose the lot in the first 12 months

A Victorian would-be millionaire is yet to claim their prize after winning an astonishing $55 million in last week's Powerball draw.

It's one week since the mystery winner's set of numbers were drawn, entitling them to the entire jackpot prize.

The winning entrant was not a registered user, so lotto organisers are unable to contact the person.

Following a full week of waiting, Tatts has revealed more details about the winning ticket, hoping it will prompt the winner to come forward.

The ticket was purchased from Scole Lotto and News, on Sydney Road in the inner Melbourne suburb of Brunswick.

Tatts spokesman Bronnie Spencer said it was unusual for such a large prize to go unclaimed for a so long.

"Our experience is for large draws, winners check their tickets as soon as they can to discover if their $55 million dreams have come true," Ms Spencer said in a statement.

"Last January, when Powerball reached the dizzying heights of $55 million and was won by a single winning entry of 21 government workers, they were waiting for the office to open to claim their prize as soon as possible!

"These winners told us they wanted to travel, retire early and one revealed they even wanted to get their teeth fixed. Armed with a share of the massive Powerball prize, anything is achievable.

"We're in the business of paying prizes so we just hope the winner who purchased their entry in Brunswick from Scole Lotto and News comes forward soon so we can unite them with their life-changing prize."

Seriously, what is taking so long?

Tatts is urging anyone who purchased their ticket at the newsagent to check their tickets.

Though the January 11 Powerball was one of the first major draws of the year, the $55 million prize matches the biggest lottery windfall of 2017.

In January last year, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers also picked up $55 million in a Powerball draw.

Victoria was also the state where winners were most likely to pick up a division one winning entry in 2017.

More than 140 Victorians shared more than $216 million in division one prizes last year.

So far this financial year, there have been 235 division one winners across Australia.