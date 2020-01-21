Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car has fallen from a cliff into bushland on North Stradbroke Island.
A car has fallen from a cliff into bushland on North Stradbroke Island.
News

Mystery of car over island cliff

by Kara Sonter
21st Jan 2020 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES are yet to confirm the whereabouts of people in a car that fell from a cliff on North Stradbroke Island this morning.

$1 for 28 days: Full digital subscription

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed they were called about 7.50am about a car that had fallen from a "cliff" and into bushland near Point Lookout Rd at the Amity turn-off, heading towards Point Lookout.

Two fire crews were at the scene for about 30 minutes.

The car was reportedly on its side about 15m off road in bushland.

A QFES spokesman said paramedics also attended but the driver and any passengers of the car could not be found.

Queensland Police say they are not investigating.

 

FOLLOW REDLANDS COMMUNITY NEWS ON FACEBOOK

More Stories

Show More
car cliff mystery north stradbroke island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        premium_icon Before and after shots of drought-stricken Moogerah Dam

        News See the incredible pictures of how the recent downpours has brought life back to a region that almost forgot what rain was

        • 21st Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Family loses everything in house fire days before school starts

        premium_icon Family loses everything in house fire days before school...

        News Emergency services received the call at 8:30pm and arrived to find the house...

        • 21st Jan 2020 11:22 AM
        Group faces court after weekend stabbing

        premium_icon Group faces court after weekend stabbing

        News Bans and curfews in place for men allegedly involved in wounding

        • 21st Jan 2020 11:04 AM
        Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        premium_icon Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

        News Man added to his near $10,000 SPER debt, instead of opting for community service...