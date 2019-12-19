Menu
This mystery patient has been in an hospital for six weeks – and can only remember his first name.
Health

WHO IS HE? Mystery man can only remember first name

by Jacob Dirnhuber
19th Dec 2019 10:00 PM

The New York Police Department has begged for help identifying a man who can only remember his first name.

The man, known only as "John", was admitted to the Bellevue Hospital in New York six weeks ago with a broken leg, The Sun reported.

The man believes he was born in Manhattan, New York, but didn't provide any more information.

NYPD officials released a photo of him on Tuesday hoping someone would recognise him.

Police begged for help identifying the man – known only as 'John'. Picture: NYPD/Supplied
Hospital staff reckon he's aged between 65 and 75.

Though it's not clear what medical condition caused John to lose his memory, he has displayed many amnesia symptoms.

Last year an Italian tourist was discovered wandering around with no memory - but admitted faking it to escape his "nagging" mother-in-law.

Salvatore Mannino, 53, was found in a seemingly confused state in a cathedral, telling Brit police he had no idea who or where he was.

But suspicions were raised after police in his Italian homeland found searches on his computer for "how to disappear" and "how to fake memory loss".

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

