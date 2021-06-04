Menu
Le dictateur nord-corÃ©en Kim Jong-un lors de l'inauguration des travaux pour la construction de l'hÃ´pital gÃ©nÃ©ral de Pyongyang le 17 mars 2020, CorÃ©e du Nord. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
News

Mystery grows as Kim vanishes

4th Jun 2021 12:39 PM

Rumours regarding the whereabouts of Kim Jong-un are compounding after another questionable absence from the elusive North Korean leader.

He recently skipped a key photo opportunity in a political congress held in Pyongyang, making it weeks without an official public sighting.

He was last seen on May 6 at an event for military families, according to state media.

Fears about his health have begun to grow as his list of public absences extends. North Korean state media reported he sent a letter with detailed instructions that were read aloud at a General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea (GFTUK) event. The leader, who is suspected to be in his late 30s, did not attend.

While there have been important events he has missed past, Kim has never missed a group photo with congress participants.

The dictator has kept a particularly low profile since the beginning of the pandemic.

 

In February 2020, he disappeared for nearly three weeks without any speculation surrounding his health. In April 2020, he disappeared for 12 days, sparking speculation that he has died or was gravely ill after a botched heart operation.

His most recent disappearance comes after he ordered a man to be shot by the firing squad in front of 500 people for illegally selling music and films.

The engineer, whose surname was Lee, was executed last week as his family were forced to watch after he was caught secretly selling CDs and USBs with South Korean content.

Lee reportedly confessed to selling the material and authorities are now hunting down who bought them from him with the CDs and USBs believed to have been sold for between five and 12 dollars.

 

