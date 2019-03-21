Menu
Police are searching for the girl's parents.
Breaking

Mystery girl sparks police search for parents

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Mar 2019 6:34 AM

UPDATE:

The girl has been reunited with her parents as of 6.40am. Police have thanked the public for their assistance.

EARLIER:

POLICE have found an unaccompanied four-year-old girl at Flinders View this morning.

Police are requesting assistance to find the parents or guardians of the child, located around 5am.

The child is described as; female, short black hair and dark complexion wearing a pink and green coloured flower pattern onesie with a grey and white striped singlet.

She is approximately four years of age and 110cm tall.

The girl was unable to communicate to police her name or where she lived.

Police located the girl on the side of the road at the intersection of Edwards St and Raceview St around 3.50am and are keen to reunite her with her family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

