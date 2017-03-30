27°
Mystery erection in CBD set to be unveiled

Joel Gould
| 30th Mar 2017 11:06 AM
SYMBOLIC: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully with the mysterious object, topped by a silver orb, which will be unveiled on Friday morning.
IT is four metres high, weighs three and a half tonnes and is arguably the most mysterious erection seen in the Ipswich CBD in years.

Hidden under a black cloak of plastic until its official unveiling on Friday at 9.30am, speculation in Ipswich is rife as to what exactly the object is that is now stationed in Bell St and guarded day and night by a man rumoured to be proficient in 19 different martial arts.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully told the QT the installation of the object, rumoured to be a piece of street art, has been four years in the making.

Construction of a monument in Bell Street on Wednesday.
But he was tight lipped about what it was and what it represented.

There is a mysterious silver knob, or orb, on top of the edifice.

Orbs have been made infamous in Ipswich after Cr David Pahlke showed the QT a couple of mysterious dancing orbs that he claimed were further evidence that his Rosewood Hotel was haunted

"There is speculation the new edifice in the Ipswich CBD is related to one of Pahlke's haunted orbs but it is a 100-1 shot," Cr Tully grinned.

"My office has received calls suggesting it could be a tribute to one of the bizarre animals Pahlks claims roam the western suburbs - namely the Pine Mountain Panther - although the Mulgowie Yowie is another contender.

"But the shape of the structure suggests otherwise."

Construction of a monument in Bell Street on Wednesday.
Mayor Paul Pisasale is tipped to have a statue erected in his honour when he finally sheds his mayoral robes.

The Ipswich CBD is a strong contender for such a structure, although Brookwater Golf Course or Gambaros in Brisbane have been some locations bandied about.

The shape of the mystery object does give weight to a possible Italian connection.

"It wouldn't be drawing a long bow to say it looks a bit like an ancient Roman fertility symbol," Cr Tully said.

Cr Pisasale laughed when we asked him if the object was connected to him.

"Who told you that?

"They tell me that it is a sculpture...but I don't know whether it is Alfie Langer...or Charlie Pisasale because of his contribution to the arts.

"I know I approved it six months ago but I haven't seen it myself. I can't wait to find out what it is."

