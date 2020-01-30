Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
News

Mystery as capsized vessel appears off coast

by Joanna Panagopoulos
30th Jan 2020 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A vessel has mysteriously appeared off Bronte after capsizing on the mid-north coast early on Australia Day.

The 42-foot cruiser, named Eliza 1, was spotted one nautical mile off the eastern suburbs at 5am on Thursday morning.

About 2.30am on Sunday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a distress beacon that was registered to a boat near Forster.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

Officers from the Newcastle Marine Area Command initiated a search northeast of Forster, involving a Westpac helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft.

The helicopter spotted a 37-year-old man an hour into the search and he was promptly rescued by a small tender vessel from a nearby container ship.

However, a 77-year-old is still missing.

Police have confirmed he was not on the vessel when it was searched earlier today.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

The vessel is believed to have been travelling from Queensland to Newcastle.

A salvage operation is underway by the owners of the boat.

More to come.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

More Stories

Show More
boating editors picks investigation mystery
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why it took artist 17 years to write winning song

        premium_icon Why it took artist 17 years to write winning song

        News Ipswich singer songwriter Kim Wright is in shock after taking out a top country music award. And he's revealed the winning song was 17 years in the making.

        • 30th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
        Proud Libertarian to run in upcoming council election

        premium_icon Proud Libertarian to run in upcoming council election

        Council News Anthony Bull has decided to run for the Division 2 councillor spot.

        Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        premium_icon Group’s $70b bid to ‘supercharge’ Springfield

        News Company makes major announcement for fast-growing corridor

        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        Questions raised over timing of Ash Barty’s semi-final match

        News Major detail leaving many tennis fans unimpressed