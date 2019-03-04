Mystery buyer snaps up luxurious Ipswich penthouse

The Oaks Aspire penthouse in Ipswich is up for sale.

A SAVVY buyer with a taste for luxury looks to have snapped up the city's prime real estate location.

The two-storey penthouse at Oaks Aspire tower has been put under contract more than one year after it first hit the market.

Absolute Residential managing director and principal Mario Nagy is the agent responsible for the penthouse sale.

At a cost of $920,000, the three-bedroom, four-bathroom penthouse is located at the top of Ipswich's Oaks Aspire tower. The extraordinary 467sq m penthouse was built in 2004 and sold for $870,000 about 20 months ago.

Mr Nagy said the apartment owner is from Melbourne.

The owner planned to retire in Ipswich but was offered a career opportunity and needed to sell the property.

The open-plan penthouse features a media room, wrap around balcony, roof-top spa and sauna, putting green and barbecue.

It is the largest of the building's three penthouses and the largest west of Kenmore.

"The value for money is absolutely incredible," Mr Nagy previously told the QT.

It offers views of Brisbane on a clear day and views of a growing city below.

The penthouse was the most expensive piece of residential real estate listed in Ipswich.

According to real estate data site Core Logic, the Queensland Country Women's Association building remains on the market. The Limestone St site has been up for sale since August 2017 at a cost of $799,000.

Featuring eight bedrooms and four bathrooms, the 1840s hotel is one of the most historically significant buildings in Ipswich

