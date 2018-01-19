Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mystery bones linked to teen’s murder

A bag belonging to slain Lyndsay van Blanken (inset) was found in this construction site surrounded by bones.
A bag belonging to slain Lyndsay van Blanken (inset) was found in this construction site surrounded by bones.
by Roje Adaimy

A DOZEN human bones found near a backpack belonging to a Sydney teenager murdered 15 years ago were possibly part of a collection held by her killer, a court has heard.

Lyndsay van Blanken was strangled to death by her ex-boyfriend in November 2003.

The 18-year-old's body was found seven weeks later, stuffed in a cricket bag in the store room of an eastern suburbs unit block.

 

William Matheson was jailed for at least 18 years for her murder in 2006.

A decade later, a bag belonging to Ms van Blanken - containing a mobile phone, discman, among other things - was discovered at a construction site in Randwick. Around it were about 40 pieces of bone - 12 of which were human and the rest mostly from unidentified animals, NSW Coroner's Court was told on Friday.

The bones were found near a bag belonging to murdered trainee animator Lyndsay van Blanken.
The bones were found near a bag belonging to murdered trainee animator Lyndsay van Blanken.

Following a short inquest, deputy state coroner Derek Lee said evidence suggested they were likely from an anatomy teaching collection. They belonged to at least two females but could be from up to 11 different bodies.

No evidence was uncovered to identify the people or how they died, Mr Lee said. Detective Sergeant Matthew Fulham, the officer in charge of the investigation, told the court there was a chance Matheson put them there.

Lyndsay van Blanken’s former boyfriend William Matheson was convicted for her murder.
Lyndsay van Blanken’s former boyfriend William Matheson was convicted for her murder.

He was known to collect bones, but it was possible he may have been unaware they were human or inadvertently picked up the remains, including part of a skull, the court heard.

"I believe they would have been buried shortly after Lynsday's murder in November 2003," Det Sgt Fulham said.

Matheson refused to speak to the detective when asked about the bones. "(He) exercised his right to silence." Ms van Blanken's mother, Cynthia Pleasant, was in court for the brief inquest.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bones court killer murder

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with stolen car

UPDATE: Woman hurt in collision with stolen car

POLICE are investigating a second crash involving a stolen vehicle in Ipswich this morning.

Clever kids tune into passion while learning life skills

Connor Khammanipong, Pippa Ellis and Isaac Saban at the USQ gifted children workshop on Friday.

The School Enrichment program taking learning beyond the classroom

VIDEO: Vet, dogs evacuated as firefighters fight shed fire

Dogs evacuated from AWLQ vet clinic on Tiger Street after a shed fire next door on Friday.

The three metre square structure went up in flames just after 2.20pm

WATCH: Car thieves flee high-speed crash

A crash involving a stolen four wheel drive at Brassall on Friday morning.

Police on hunt for driver and passengers who fled crash

Local Partners