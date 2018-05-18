Mystery as more small businesses close their doors

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of two local business, one of which has been open less than a month, and the other an icon of Ipswich.

Hunter Street Bakery in Brassall has closed its doors. Commonly known as Billy Mac's bakery, the business has successfully operated from the site for many years.

Barely a person who was schooled in Ipswich hadn't tucked into a lamington or a delicious pie as part of a drive for their school.

According to people at surrounding businesses, the bakery hasn't opened its doors since May 7.

A closed sign has remained a permanent fixture ever since.

The bakery's Facebook pages have been closed down and attempts to contact the owners by phone have been unsuccessful.

The Hunter Street Bakery remains closed, but it is best known as the old Billy Mac's Bakery. Darren Hallesy

Meanwhile, Sunshine Kebabs, which opened several weeks ago in West Ipswich, has been closed for a number of days.

The shop shows no signs of life.

It opened to little fanfare about a month ago.

Sunshine Kebabs at West Ipswich has mysteriously closed the doors. Darren Hallesy

Located in the thriving Puma centre next to Hungry Jack's, Zarraffa's and a tobacco store, the kebab store was proving popular with tradespeople.

Attempts to contact Sunshine Kebabs proved unsucessful.

The Billy Mac bakery has been under new management since Bev and Bill McConachie put their last baking tray in the oven in 2007.

The couple bought their first bakery in 1987 at the Brassall Village Shopping Centre and later opened the well-known Billy Mac's in Hunter St.

Over time, they saw a McDonald's open next door, along with a 7/11 within only several metres of their front entrance.

It also follows the closure of the retail side of the business at McConachie's bakery in Silkstone last week.