Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have cordoned off an area after the discovery of a body. Picture: Supplied
Police have cordoned off an area after the discovery of a body. Picture: Supplied
News

Mystery after woman’s body found

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 1:22 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

The homicide squad is investigating after a woman’s body was found on a popular walking trail in Western Australia’s south.

Police arrived at the scene in Margaret River on Monday morning and cordoned off the area.

“Around 7.30am today ... a woman in her 30s was located deceased near the Bussell Highway,” police said in a statement.

“Inquiries are being made into the circumstances leading to the woman’s death.”

Bunbury and Busselton detectives are investigating, with the homicide squad overseeing the probe.

Police reportedly found a four-wheel drive nearby, according to The West Australian.

Originally published as Mystery after woman’s body found

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Premium Content Multi-talented netballer enters exciting AFLW draft

        Sport The highly regarded wing attack/centre is also making steady progress in Aussie rules. She’s looking to play for the Brisbane Lions or Gold Coast Suns.

        Ipswich waste company taking government to court

        Premium Content Ipswich waste company taking government to court

        Environment The company was ordered to stop accepting liquid waste at its Ipswich facility...

        New 5G phone tower planned to improve network

        Premium Content New 5G phone tower planned to improve network

        Council News The telco is looking to improve its network across Ipswich with several...

        Pork for lunch and a ‘dog c**t’ spray: Inside $53k jail riot

        Premium Content Pork for lunch and a ‘dog c**t’ spray: Inside $53k jail riot

        Crime Prisoners cause $53k worth of damage to Borallon Correctional Centre