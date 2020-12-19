Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
A man is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a street in a small town.
Crime

Mystery after man found critically injured in street

by Grace Mason
19th Dec 2020 7:14 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is fighting for life as police try to piece together what happened after he was found with critical injuries on a Ravenshoe street.

The 36-year-old man was located on John St about 11pm last night by an off duty paramedic.

He was suffering serious head injuries.

He was flown to the Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Anyone with any information which may assist investigators, including dashcam footage of the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

Originally published as Mystery after man found critically injured in Tablelands street

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        Premium Content Confronting footage shows man kicking frightened dog

        News A concerned witness filmed a dog owner following repeated abuse of a family pet

        The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        Premium Content The two senior managers charged over underground mine death

        News Prosecutors allege ‘defective’ safety measures led to worker’s death

        ‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over hooning

        Premium Content ‘They’ll kill someone’: Resident’s outrage over hooning

        Crime One woman believed she was about die after a hoon nearly collided with her at full...

        Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Premium Content Construction of 104 townhouses under way

        Council News The construction of 104 townhouses in an Ipswich suburb is expected to be finished...