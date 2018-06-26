Mysterious 'underground river' threatening Ipswich homes

WATER WORRIES: Raceview residents Les Nutley is among a group of anxious home owners puzzled by an 'underground river' threatening homes.

DISTRESSED and frustrated residents in one Ipswich street are pleading for help to deal with an underground "river" threatening to destroy their properties.

The Raceview property owners have reported the issues to the council and Queensland Urban Utilities but so far, the source of the water flow is a mystery.

Now one home owner is facing a costly repair bill from the water damage that appears to have eroded the concrete slab under her house.

The council says it will investigate the storm water pipes using cameras.

That's what it told Mr Nutley on June 1, emails show, but as far as he knows that investigation is yet to take place.

Residents feel the council has failed to adequately investigate potential causes and have penned a joint letter to the state's top politicians, asking for help.

Every day, from about 4pm, water begins flowing from the drains and across the road at Palm Ave, Raceview. The water flow continues until the next morning, drenching the bitumen.

Raceview resident Les Nutley is one of the affected property owners on Palm Avenue and reported the problems to the council and Queensland Urban Utilities in April.

At times, the water comes so high it laps at Mr Nutley's back step.

An investigation by QUU found no anomalies with its water infrastructure.

But a QUU spokesperson said the organisation would conduct water sampling to "help identify the source" of the underground river.

Last year Mr Nutley installed a system to remove water from his property, believing the problems were caused by 'overland water' based on advice from the council.

The $5000 system has not alleviated the problem.

Mr Nutley says the water flow does not correspond to rainfall and he believes a timed sprinkler system is to blame.

That theory was supported by the report from QUU in which the investigator suggested a timed sprinkler system could be to blame. None of the surrounding residents have such a system.

The ground in the area is so consistently wet, Mr Nutley's neighbours can't even mow their lawns.

Gold Coast resident Trish Anderson owns the property next door to Mr Nutley where the damage is most noticeable.

About two months ago Ms Anderson's real estate agent notified her of cracks in the walls and water issues in the back yard.

Ms Anderson has been told an engineer will need to inspect the property and the slab x-rayed to assess the extent of the damage.

Her builder has advised that no works to rectify the erosion can start until the source of the water has been identified and the problem addressed.

"We're just trying to establish what the cause is, before doing any works," Ms Anderson said.

"We're not getting anywhere with the council and it's getting worse. It's worrying, that's my retirement fund."

John and Sue Mitchell live on the other side of Mr Nutley and share their neighbours' concerns regarding the potential degradation of their property.

"We want the council to fully investigate and find out where the water is coming from," Mr Nutley said. "We just want to know where the water is coming from."

The council was contacted for comment.