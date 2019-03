It was a dying local's wish to have his ashes forever whizzing around the track at the QPSR.

A BIZARRE robbery, involving a model locomotive and a dead man's ashes has left victims stumped.

In this unusual case, four thieves have broken into Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway museum, stealing a model locomotive and a dining car filled with a dead man's ashes.

The model trains were donated to the QPSR by a regular rider, Michael, who died of kidney cancer last August. His former partner, Jane Vaughan, a local chef, said it was his dying wish to complete his train set.

To honour his memory, they placed his ashes inside the train that would be donated to a new educational carriage at the QPSR.

QPSR spokesperson Robert Shearer said the break-in happened Monday night at midnight.

"The break in happened on Monday night at midnight, four blokes turned up and disengaged the latch at the station, set the floodlights on and broken into what we're setting up as our new education carriage,” he said.

The mysterious case of the missing locomotive and dining cart, stolen from the QPSR in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Contributed

"Late last year we were donated a model train set by a regular passenger who passed away, and as part of it he donated his favourite locomotive and his favourite carriage which also has had his ashes put in it.”

"Once we had the train set running for the public, his ashes would just keep running around in his train set.

"Monday night they broke the lock - it was the second time the locks had been broken - apparently they had worked out where it was, it wasn't in a very obvious space,” he said.

The QT understands the locomotive nor the carriage only held sentimental value.

"It was all over and done with in 15 minutes, it's literally just been those two items, they didn't touch any of the boxes,” Mr Shearer said.

Ms Vaughan has put a plea out to the public for the return of the locomotive and carriage.

"They don't know what they've stolen and I don't care about the train carriages to be honest, I just want that little phial of ashes,” she said.

"We thought we were doing the right thing by donating it to these guys. (Michael) wouldn't sleep, he was running out of time and he just couldn't get it finished.”

Police have confirmed the burglary and it isn't the first time the QPSR has fallen victim either. Contributed

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed that there "was definitely a break in”.

"The premises was left locked and secured at close of business on Sunday the 17th (of March) and on the Tuesday the 19th it was confirmed they had been broken into,” they said.

"The informer states that a review of the CCTV footage shows four male offenders breaking into the (education) carriage in the early hours of the Tuesday morning.”

This isn't the first time there has been an unusual break-in at the Queensland Pioneer Steam Railway. Almost two years ago to the date two men broke into the Swanbank museum.

The pair sabotaged an operational locomotive, altering the directional controller so forward was back and back was forward.

"Which could have been very dangerous,” Mr Shearer told the QT at the time.

The pair also tried to steal a lantern, copper piping and a jerry can, as well as a bag of lightbulbs.

