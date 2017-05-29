My Kitchen Rules champion reveals how he won $250K

TYSON Murr couldn't help but feel nervous as he spoke in front of more than 1000 students at Ipswich Grammar School.

The My Kitchen Rules contestant, who won the series and the $250,000 prize with his sister Amy, attended IGS for eight years.

He gave an inspiring speech this morning at a special assembly and made a point to let the school's Year 12 students know his road to success wasn't an easy one.

Tyson Murr visited his hometown of Ipswich and spoke at Ipswich Grammar School this morning.

Tyson lived with his family in Ipswich and said, like his father before him, he enjoyed his time as an IGS student.

"It's a real honour to be back here. I spent eight amazing years here and this is a community and school that holds a special place in my heart," he said.

"When I graduated my plans for the future were unsure. I didn't have a clear idea of what I wanted to do, where I was going or what I was going to study.

"I was offered a cadetship with GHD engineering straight out of school. Unexpectedly I was made redundant after 12 months along with 1000 other people.

"I was 19 with bills to pay, a lot of debt and I didn't know what I was going to do.

"I got the first job I could with Qantas. I stayed there for six long years knowing I wasn't achieving any of my goals and feeling like I had to get out of there.

"Without having a job to go to I left. I took up Uber driving while I sorted out my next move."

MKR winners Amy and Tyson.

His love of food developed when he moved to Brisbane after graduating in 2007.

The 2017 My Kitchen Rules champion scored a record 102 out of 110 for his first instant restaurant on the Channel 7 cooking show, setting the standard high at the start of the series.

"I have always enjoyed cooking and wanted to make the best food I could at home," he said.

"In February, last year my sister Amy sent me a casting email from Channel 7 for My Kitchen Rules with the subject 'This could be fun'. I wrote back, 'Sure, but we'll never get on'.

"After numerous audition processes including psych tests, medicals and a 15-minute cooking challenge at home, we received the call that we were selected."

In his speech, Tyson revealed some of the show's behind-the-scenes secrets he learned after signing up.

"In July last year I was packing my bags to head around the country to take part in the biggest reality show in Australia," he said.

"I am a shy person, I'm introverted and I don't really like to talk in front of people.

"Filming the show took about five months. I put a lot of pressure on myself to serve excellent food and wasn't silent on expecting good food in return.

"A key memory was on Melbourne Cup day last year. We knew the first promo was going to be released. We were in an apartment in Sydney with a couple other contestants having a few beers. We expected the promo to be about group one.

"Much to my surprise the whole first promo was about an angry, angry man. That day it dawned on me that we were filming a TV show.

"This ad ran relentlessly for two months. I knew we had to walk the walk and we scored the highest score in MKR history at our instant restaurant.

"Thank goodness too because our trolls online, who were very brutal at one stage, were somewhat silenced."

From left, My Kitchen Rules judges Pete Evans, Colin Fassnidge and Manu Feildel. Contributed - Channel 7

Tyson said he could tell students stories "all day about back stage happenings" on MKR.

"You might have recently read some stories about MKR, some are true and some aren't but one question we get asked a lot is, 'Is Josh (Meeuwissen) really like that?' and the answer is yes," he said.

"Together Amy and I worked well and the grand final was an obvious highlight however we didn't know when we filmed it back in December that we won.

"They filmed two endings to keep the result secret and once the show wrapped I returned to Brisbane to wait out the next five months to find out if we had won or not. We watched it the same time as everyone else."

Regardless of the result Tyson knew he wanted a career in food.

"I applied for numerous roles and was turned away from all except one, Hotel WestEnd," he said.

"They were all probably worried what it would look like to employ the angry man from TV.

"I took the job a whole year after first applying for MKR. We gathered with family and friends to watch the grand final at my work.

"When it was announced we were winners I was shocked to say the least. We never expected to win it at the start of this journey.

"My life has completely changed. I've gone from not having direction to having a clear path. Doors are opening for me and it's like a dream come true."

The former Ipswich local offered a bit of advice to IGS students.

"When you take yourself out of your comfort zone, something I haven't been good at in the past, amazing things can happen," he said.

"I would say to all of you facing the question of what to do after school, don't put too much pressure on yourself."

So, what's next for Tyson?

"The amount of opportunities that have been presented to me have been amazing yet daunting. I know my future is in food but I am going to take a short while to work out what exactly that looks like.

"It's a difficult decision and I won't take it lightly or rush it. You'll be the first to know when I find out," he said.

Ipswich Grammar School Headmaster Richard Morrison said it was great for the students to hear how far a graduate could go.

"We were pretty proud and very excited (to see him win)," he said.

"We were all barracking for them needless to say."