Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The town of Walkerston. Picture: Tara Miko
The town of Walkerston. Picture: Tara Miko
News

‘My house shook’: Mackay residents report tremor

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
18th May 2021 9:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A mysterious 'shaking' has rocked residents of Walkerston.

The Daily Mercury has received several reports of 'earthquake-like' shaking about 9am Tuesday.

The areas where the tremble was reported include Stoddart Place, McColl Street, Creek Street and Perry Road.

"My house shook," Mandy Hudson wrote on a Walkerston community Facebook page.

"I live on Perry Road and thought something hit the house," Joeann Tooze commented on the page.

Some have suggested a blast at a nearby quarry was responsible.

More to come.

Did you feel the shake in Walkerston? Email melanie.whiting@news.com.au

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

earthquakes geoscience australia walkerston walkerston news
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Newcomers whipping up a Storm of netball fun

        Premium Content Newcomers whipping up a Storm of netball fun

        Netball Somerset juniors excited to play in Ipswich competition. See why the club is keen to provide good opportunities.

        • 18th May 2021 9:05 AM
        Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        Premium Content Rumours of Frecklington’s federal ambitions in CQ

        News “ A little birdie tells me she wanted the preselection for Flynn."

        Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        Premium Content Final moments before horror fatal school bus crash revealed

        News Mother of one of the survivors witnessed the whole thing

        ‘F--king fight me’: Man threatens staff, public at hospital

        Premium Content ‘F--king fight me’: Man threatens staff, public at hospital

        News Police were called to the hospital after a man ‘lost the plot’ and refused to leave...