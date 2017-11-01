'My house is on fire': Triple-zero call played to jury

"MY HOUSE is on fire".

It was a recording of a Triple Zero call that echoed through an Ipswich courtroom yesterday in a trial against a couple charged for setting their North Booval home on fire and trying to claim $550,000 in insurance.

Dawn Lee McConochie and Terrance George McConochie both pleaded not guilty to arson and attempted fraud after their house caught on fire early in the morning of April 6, 2014.

The court heard the McConochies bought the three acre property with river frontage and home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms for $430,000 in 2004 and lived in the home on and off.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson told the court the property was damaged in the 2012 floods to the point it was uninhabitable and it was not insured for flooding.

She said the couple debated the property was flood affected but had tried to sell it eight times since it flooded.

The court heard the house was insured the house in May 2013 for $250,000 and the contents for $50,000 but Mrs McConochie doubled the value of the home and contents to a total of $550,000 less than a month later.

Ms Wilson said they were not living there at the time of the fire but returned to the house at 10pm on the night it started - five hours and 13 minutes before the Triple Zero call was made.

The fire was put out 22 minutes after emergency services arrived.

The court heard the McConochies had overdrawn on their mortgage $30,000 and they had debts that had been referred to debt collectors.

Ms Wilson said debt collectors called the couple every day.

"They were the sole people to benefit from the insurance claim and these two people were in financial stress at the time of the fire, they were in dire financial stress" she said.

Ms Wilson said the court would hear evidence from fire investigators that suggested two separate fires were deliberately lit and there was human involvement.

Crown witness Senior Constable Anthony Bradbury told the court he spoke to Mr McConochie at the scene of the fire who told him they heard breaking glass and saw a yellow light coming from the kitchen and sun room area.

He said the couple were standing under a tree when he arrived at the property and they were wearing clothes like pyjamas.

He said Mrs McConochie was not wearing shoes.

The trial will continue today.